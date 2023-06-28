South Florida Businessman Victor Harvey Makes Donation To Preserve The Legacy Of America's First Free Black Town

Victor G. Harvey presents $10,000 donation to the Fort Mose' Historical Society.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Victor Harvey, founder of Victor George Spirits (VGS) presented a $10,000 donation to representatives from the Fort Mose' Historical Society in St. Augustine on Friday, June 23. Former NFL player Oronde Gadsden, a Charleston South Carolina native joined Harvey for the presentation to share his insights. 

Additional attendees at the ceremony and celebration included Fort Mose Historical Society President Charles Ellis and Vice President Sedrick Lee, St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline and State Park Manager Michael Watkins.

The donation is from Harvey's pledge to donate one dollar from every bottle sold of their bourbon Fort Mose' 1738. The donation will help with educational programs, events and creating overall awareness of the historic town. This year- long initiative to support Fort Mose' Historical Society ran from June 19, 2022 until June 19, 2023 in celebration of freedom and Juneteenth. 

Fort Mose Bourbon is named after the Florida town which was established in 1738 just two miles north of St Augustine, Florida.  This became the first settlement and town in which Black people could live free.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and will help with executing our mission statement of continuing to tell the story of Fort Mose' and the impact it has had in the history of our country not only for African Americans but all Americans. We are excited to work with Mr. Harvey's company to educate the community and make sure this part of history is never forgotten,” said Charles Ellis, President of Fort Mose' Historical Society.

“Giving back has always been part of who I am, as I understand that by supporting each other we can effectuate change.  We, at VGS, knew with the story behind Fort Mose' and us being able to help tell it through our bourbon that this was going to be a huge brand.  We wanted to do more and I saw donating funds from every bottle sold over the past year as a way to do that,” said Victor Harvey, Founder of Fort Mose 1738. 

Victor George Spirits is one of the fastest growing Black owned spirits companies in the United States. Its award-winning Victor George “VG” Vodka is currently distributed in 45 states and its Gold medal award winning Fort Mose' 1738 Bourbon has been picked up in ten states since its initial launch in June 2022.  In January 2023, VGS released its first flavored vodka, Victor George Caramel Vodka.  Also earlier this year, Victor George Spirits (VGS) entered into a partnership agreement with singer, songwriter and actor, Cee Lo Green (Cee Lo) who has won five Grammy Awards, one BET award, one Billboard music award as well as nominations for over eighteen other Grammy awards. This summer, Victor Harvey will hold a ceremonial ground breaking at the future site of The Victory Building on Sistrunk Boulevard, which will be Fort Lauderdale's First Black Owned Distillery.

For more information about Fort Mose' 1738 Bourbon, please visit Click Here.




