Showtime Australia Presents THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Showtime Australia Presents THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Showtime Australia presents the critically-acclaimed live concert honoring the talent, music and memory of Whitney.

Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a fabulous 6-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers.

Tickets for The Greatest Love of All start at $44, plus applicable fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org, or the FSCJ Artist Series box office, by calling (904) 632-5000.




Related Articles View More Jacksonville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • PROPHETS OF RAGE to Play at Faliro Pavilion
  • ARA MALIKIAN to Rock the Pallas Theater
  • DJ SNAKE to Play at Cavo Paradiso
  • SUMMER THEATRE ADVENTURES: AHOY! WE'RE PIRATES! to Sail into Water Jets
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement