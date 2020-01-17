Showtime Australia Presents THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Showtime Australia presents the critically-acclaimed live concert honoring the talent, music and memory of Whitney.

Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a fabulous 6-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's most revered singers.

Tickets for The Greatest Love of All start at $44, plus applicable fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at fscjartistseries.org, or the FSCJ Artist Series box office, by calling (904) 632-5000.





