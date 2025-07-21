Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival Returns With Live Music and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to celebrate a fun filled day for the entire family with entertainment, food and good vibes during the Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival on Saturday, August 2 from noon to 10 pm at John Prince Park. Enjoy live music from international headliners, local bands, the Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant, celebrity jerk chicken cookoff, a dominoes tournament, family fun contests and more. John Prince Park is located at 4759 S Congress Avenuein Lake Worth, Florida.

Get ready for the main concert experience with international headliners including R&B Reggae fusion artist Da'Ville, iconic dancehall star Wayne Wonder and legendary reggae band the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle. In addition, enjoy music by steel band ensemble Chambah and The Silver Birds Orchestra, poetry by Amazyah the Great, Jamaican Gospel Reggae and Dancehall artist Brother Gary and a throwback to classic festival songs curated by DJ Scorpion.

You won't want to miss the Miss Palm Beach Cultural Pageant powered by Osborne & Francis Law Firm. Six cultural ambassadors representing different countries will be competing for the title of “Cultural Queen”. The pageant includes a swimwear, traditional wear, talent showcase and question and answer portions.



For all the Dominoes enthusiasts, players from five cities from South Florida and beyond will be competing in the Dominoes Tournament. They will be competing for the Palm Beach Independence Trophy and of course bragging rights.

The Celebrity Jerk Chicken Cook-off will feature two local celebrities competing in a jerk chicken showdown that will be judged by event attendees and a guest panel.

Make sure to bring the entire family for fun outdoor games everyone must participate in including sack races, lime and spoon relays and a bun eating contest. There will be additional events for kids and young adults in the tech tent including the virtual opportunity to explore digital Jamaica, music, and interactive games and don't forget the bounce houses plus more games in the Kids Zone.

“We look forward to our long-standing tradition of celebrating Jamaica's Independence at our family friendly fun-filled event. From live music to the Dominoes tournament, a Jerk Chicken Cook Off, the pageant and fun activities for the family, we look forward to a great time,” said Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival organizer Paul Nelson.