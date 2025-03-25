MRS. DOUBTFIRE, MOULIN ROUGE! And More Announced for The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville 25/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville has announced the 25/26 Broadway season shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Subscriptions for the FSCJ Artist Series 25/26 Broadway in Jacksonville Season. Tickets are on sale now.

Five-show subscription packages, including CLUE, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, and BEETLEJUICE, start at just $232. Renewals and new subscriptions may be ordered online at FSCJARTISTSERIES.ORG, beginning at 9:00 a.m. or by phone at 904-632-5000 or 1-888-860-BWAY (2929) toll free, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Today, we are proud to announce the 25/26 slate of shows coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts as part of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville Season sponsored by VyStar Credit Union,” said Milt Russo, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series. “A ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ Broadway Season is headed your way, and it’s going to be dazzling, screamingly funny and filled with nostalgia.”

Shows include:

November 18-23, 2025

CLUE

February 10-15, 2026

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

March 10-15, 2026

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

April 14-19, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

May 12-17, 2026

BEETLE JUICE

CLUE

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Jacksonville FL in “a feel-good, family friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, it’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now” (Chicago Tribune) – one that proves we’re better together.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

BEETLEJUICE

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A FEAST FOR THE EYES AND THE SOUL!”

All Broadway in Jacksonville Season shows will have the following start times: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Evenings at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday Matinee at 2 p.m. and Sunday Matinee at 1 p.m.; Sunday Evening at 6:30 p.m.

Renewing subscribers will receive their packets in the mail today and save $10 per subscription when they renew by the deadline on May 6. New subscribers can order their season tickets to reserve their seats for all five shows today, March 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. VyStar Credit Union Visa is the preferred payment method.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, renewable seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing eight total subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Contributions start for as little as $250. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

The FSCJ Artist Series offers a convenient Payment Plan option. The first payment of ¼ of the total amount will be due at time of purchase. Second, third and fourth payments of ¼ each, will be due June 30, July 31 and August 29, 2025.

The FSCJ Artist Series has mobile ticketing. Mobile ticketing allows customers to access their show tickets and parking tickets on their mobile device. Customers may choose to opt out of mobile ticketing at time of purchase.

Parking for FSCJ Artist Series events at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts is available at the VyStar Parking Garage at 37 Hogan Street, just a short walk to the Center. Prepaid parking is $10 per car and parking on site is $15, credit card only.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

