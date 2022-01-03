Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra Will Continue 2021-22 Season in the New Year

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will continue its 2021-22 season with over 40 upcoming performances in the new year.

The upcoming performances include three more piano concertos as part of the David M. Hicks Mozart Piano Series, two movies as part of the Symphonic Night at the Movies series, and tributes to Whitney Houston and Judy Garland, and the music of the iconic rock band Queen.

Check out the full lineup below and learn more at https://www.jaxsymphony.org/21-22-season/.

The David M. Hicks Mozart Piano Series

There is no question that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was one of the greatest of the great geniuses ever to put pen to manuscript paper. From his first composition at age five to his final at 35, he composed a total of 626 known works. While astounding brilliance may be found in every genre, it is in his piano concertos that he perhaps flexes the most astonishing creativity. Between 1785 and 1786 he composed six piano concertos that arguably represent the most remarkable of the 27 he penned, and this season Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony partner with a bevy of world-class pianists to bring you five of them. Each of these concertos has an extraordinarily unique flavor, and each of these remarkable pianists is certain to bring their own distinct voice to the stage.

JAN 28/29 ∙ Mozart's Defiance: Piano Concerto No. 24

APR 8/9 ∙ Mozart's Groundbreaker: Piano Concerto No. 25

MAY 20/21 ∙ Mozart's Radiance: Piano Concerto No. 23

The Concert Organ Series

The Bryan Concert Organ is undoubtedly one of the star features of Jacoby Symphony Hall, so the orchestra has created a series devoted to bringing it front and center. Three concerts, each with a distinct combination of music and ensembles to highlight the instrument's incredible range, from sweeping color palates to thunderous chords. Artist-in-Residence Greg Zelek brings his stellar technique and boundless creativity to each of these not-to-be-missed gems.

FEB 12 ∙ Brass, Organ & Percussion

APR 3 ∙ Solo Organ Recital

Florida Blue Classical Series

The 2021/22 Classical Series is overflowing with powerful and uplifting music, brilliant conductors and thrilling guest artists. Legends such as Mozart, Bach, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky are joined by several others deserving a prime place on the mantle of history. The series opens with Beethoven's Symphony No. 1 and the first work in our Mozart Piano Concerto Mini-Cycle, and closes with a world premiere, Jacksonville Symphony commission and the titanic Beethoven's Ninth.

JAN 7/8 ∙ Brahms' Pastoral Symphony

JAN 28/29 ∙ Mozart's Defiance: Piano Concerto No. 24

FEB 18/19 ∙ Beethoven to Brahms

MAR 4/5 ∙ Appalachian Spring

APR 8/9 ∙ Mozart's Groundbreaker: Piano Concerto No. 25

MAY 20/21 ∙ Mozart's Radiance: Piano Concerto No. 23

JUN 10/11 ∙ Beethoven's Ninth: Ode to Joy

Fidelity National Financial Pops Series

The 2021/22 Fidelity National Financial Pops series may be our most exciting ever. It has music that will thrill virtually every Pops genre. There are two Broadway concerts. The first featuring contemporary Broadway music and the second with the music from The White Way's classics. Piano Man Michael Cavanaugh returns to celebrate the music of Elton John. It's Judy Garland's 100th birthday this year and we're celebrating with a concert of her greatest hits. There's the music of John Williams and Queen. And Jacksonville's favorite, The Chris Thomas Band, joins us for a concert that will have you dancing in the aisles.

JAN 14/15 ∙ Classic Broadway

FEB 4/5 ∙ The Chris Thomas Band: The Rat Pack

FEB 25/26 ∙ Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Elton John

MAR 18/19 ∙ The Music of Whitney Houston

APR 1/2 ∙ John Williams & Steven Spielberg

MAY 6/7 ∙ Get Happy! Judy Garland's 100th

JUN 3/4 ∙ The Music of Queen

FIS Symphonic Night at the Movies Series

Blockbuster movies return to Jacoby Symphony Hall during the 2021/22 season. We'll show Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on a gigantic screen while the Symphony plays the fabulous, award winning scores live to the picture. These concerts sell-out quickly so get your tickets before they're gone.

JAN 21/22 ∙ Star Wars: Return of The Jedi

MAY 13/14 ∙ Harry Potter and The Goblet of FireTM In Concert

Special Presentations

Every season the Symphony brings you special concerts that are not attached to any of our series and the 2021/22 season is no exception. Of course, the season features our standards including holiday traditions the First Coast Nutcracker (Presented by VyStar Credit Union), the only performance in Jacksonville with a full live orchestra and Handel's Messiah, the greatest story ever told with the most majestic music ever written. We bring you the best New Year's Eve concert party in Jacksonville with Tony DeSare playing the music of the Rat Pack and then dancing to the Chris Thomas Band. Then opera returns to the Jacoby Symphony Hall stage with Puccini's famous La Bohème (Presented by the DuBow Family Foundation). The audience was thrilled two seasons ago by Mozart's Don Giovanni and La Bohème should be even better. You won't want to miss a note.

MAR 26 ∙ 2022 Symphony Gala

APR 29/MAY 1 ∙ La Bohème

PNC Symphony In 60 Series

If you're new to classical symphonic music or want to learn a bit more about it, our Symphony in 60 Series is perfect for you. These Thursday Happy Hour concerts begin at 6:30PM and you'll be done in time for dinner at 8:00. The series is filled with music you're sure to recognize and features to conductors speaking about the highlights you should listen for in each piece.

FEB 10 ∙ The Firebird

MAR 10 ∙ The French Impressionists

MAY 26 ∙ Mozart & Juliette

Raymond James Coffee Series

The 2021/22 Coffee Series encompasses a full range of programming throughout the entire season. Enjoy the music from classic Broadway, your Patriotic favorites, and of course, Holiday Pops. We'll present a concert celebrating the epic partnership of John Williams and Steven Spielberg and celebrate Judy Garland's 100th birthday with classics like "Over the Rainbow" and "For Me and My Gal." You'll hear classical favorites from Beethoven and Tchaikovsky, and Symphony principal clarinetist Giovanni Bertoni will perform Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, the feature work from Out of Africa. Join us for a season we're sure you'll love.

JAN 14 ∙ Classic Broadway

FEB 11 ∙ The Firebird

APR 1 ∙ John Williams & Steven Spielberg

MAY 6 ∙ Get Happy! Judy Garland's 100th

MAY 27 ∙ Mozart & Juliette