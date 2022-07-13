JERSEY BOYS Comes to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts This Month

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will play at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Times-Union Center) on Tuesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available at fscjartistseries.org.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are ON SALE now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Current ticketholders seats remain the same, and may use their previously distributed tickets with the old date printed.