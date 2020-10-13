Florida Theatre Reopens With 38 Special Concert

The concert takes place on Thursday, December 10.

38 Special is coming to the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on Thursday, December 10.

Jacksonville's own, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. After more than four decades together, this powerhouse band has racked up numerous Platinum and Gold album awards and sales of more than 20 million albums. Since 1976, 38 Special has released more than 15 albums and toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

They are best known for their arena-rock pop smashes "Hold on Loosely," "Rocking Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance" and more! These timeless hits remain a staple on radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://floridatheatre.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=758.

