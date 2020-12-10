Florida Theatre Reopens For the First Time Since March

Florida Theatre has officially reopened as of Wednesday, December 9, Action News Jax reports. The theatre has been closed since March as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

"I wore a suit today [Wednesday]. I don't think I've worn a suit in nine months," Numa Saisselin, the Theatre's President, said. "We're super excited. We've been closed for all this time."

The theatre has implemented health and safety guidelines, including required masks at all times. Hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the venue. Plexiglass has also been installed at the ticket counter and bar. The Theatre is operating at 50% capacity.

"There will be two seats to either side of each customer, and two seats front and back of each customer," Saisselin explained. "So, we're spacing everybody out."

stay up to date on all upcoming events at the theatre at https://floridatheatre.com/.