FSCJ Artist Series Launches Mobile App for Broadway in Jacksonville

The FSCJ Artist Series has announced the launch of the new FSCJ Artist Series mobile app, available to download beginning today, Friday, October 3, 2025. The app provides audiences with a streamlined way to access tickets and event information, enhancing the theatergoing experience from purchase to performance.

Through the app, ticket holders can access their mobile tickets starting 24 hours before showtime, and for faster entry at the theater, add tickets directly to their Apple or Google digital wallets. The app also allows users to transfer tickets to family and friends, view upcoming events, receive directions and parking details, and explore accessibility services before attending. Users who opt in can also receive push notifications with important show updates and exclusive offers.

VIP Theater Club Members will enjoy the added convenience of accessing their digital membership card through the app, which can also be stored in their digital wallet.

Accessing tickets is simple. After downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play, patrons log in using their FSCJ Artist Series account information. Existing ticket buyers can reset their login credentials if needed, while new users may create an account to get started. Once logged in, users can select their upcoming performance from the “My Tickets” section and view QR codes for entry. Mobile ticket QR codes will become available 24 hours prior to each performance. Patrons who do not see their code on the day of the event are encouraged to contact the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office by phone at (904) 632-5000 or via email at info@fscjartistseries.org.

For more information about the FSCJ Artist Series mobile app, visit fscjartistseries.org/mobile-tickets. Tickets may also be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, by phone at (904) 632-5000, or by emailing info@fscjartistseries.org. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Group discounts for parties of 10 or more are available at (904) 632-5050 or groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

The FSCJ Artist Series encourages audiences to join its free E-Club at fscjartistseries.org/e-club to receive the latest news, special offers, and Broadway in Jacksonville updates.