FSCJ Artist Series Announces HAMILTON, ANASTASIA, and More

The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, is proud to announce the 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville season, filled with award-winning blockbusters and family favorites. Next season's Broadway lineup will expand to five shows, featuring the eagerly anticipated HAMILTON, joined by WICKED, RENT 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR, BANDSTAND and ANASTASIA. All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

"I am pleased to announce our 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville Season - our 54th year of presenting outstanding entertainment on the First Coast," said Dr. Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series, Broadway in Jacksonville.

"We have an incredible season scheduled, including the eagerly anticipated HAMILTON. I know that you will agree with me that the 19/20 season promises to be a memorable one."

FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION

WICKED November 20- December 1, 2019

Subscriber week: November 20-24, and 26, 2019

RENT January 14-19, 2020

BANDSTAND February 18-23, 2020

HAMILTON March 17-29, 2020

Subscriber week: March 17-22, 2019

ANASTASIA April 21-26, 2020

Wicked is the surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, WICKED tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in. Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other's lives for good has made WICKED one of the world's most popular musicals.

November 20 - December 1, 2019

Rent In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENTcontinues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

January 14-19, 2020

Bandstand From three-time Tony® winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. "The show defies you not to be moved" (Time Out New York).

February 18-23, 2020

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

March 17-29, 2020

Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

April 21-26, 2020

Season tickets to the FSCJ Artist Series' 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville Season, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, are on sale now, with five-show subscription package prices starting at just $250. Season ticket prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. A renewal brochure and invoice has been mailed to current FSCJ Artist Series subscribers and should arrive within the week.

Current subscribers can renew online with no seat changes at fscjartistseries.org, or by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Current subscribers may also mail their invoices to the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W. State Street, #109, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Upon renewing, current subscribers have the opportunity to request changes to their seating location. In addition, current subscribers who renew before May 15, 2019 will be rewarded for their loyalty and continued support with an additional savings of $10 off per season ticket subscription they renew.

New subscribers can order their season tickets to reserve their seats for all five shows long before single tickets are available to the public. New subscriptions may be ordered online at fscjartistseries.org, or over the phone by calling (904) 632-5000 or (888) 860-BWAY, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Information regarding additional tickets for HAMILTON (if available) will be provided at a later date. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing four additional subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Donor contributions start for as little as $200. Call (904) 632-5000 or visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets before September 6, 2019. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at this time by calling (904) 632-5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series' 19/20 Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be no performances of WICKED on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019.





