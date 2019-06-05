Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID To Open at Alhambra

When the Alhambra Theatre & Dining opens its production of Disney's Little Mermaid, there will be a real live "mermaid" in the house. Grace Gibbons has been one of the most recent actors to play at Aerial at Orlando's Walt Disney World, and she will be taking center stage as Aerial beginning June 12, 2019. The show will run through July 28.

Adapted from the 1989 Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is actually based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson. Set deep on the ocean floor in the merfolk kingdom, a concert in honor of a thwarted coup d'état by Ursula is underway, being performed by the daughters of Triton the sea king. King Triton's court composer, Sebastian the crab, has composed a song for girls to perform ("Daughters of Triton"). However, the youngest daughter, Ariel, is not there for her solo, bringing the concert to a halt. Ariel has forgotten about the concert and is swimming around the surface, admiring a new item for her collection, a fork. She reveals that she is fascinated with the human world ("The World Above"). Together with her best friend Flounder, Ariel visits Scuttle and his fellow seagulls to ask about the human things she's collected, and he explains them somewhat erroneously ("Human Stuff"). It is in the human world that she meets Prince Eric, and romance - and some mayhem - ensue.

The Alhambra stage will be turned into an undersea wonderland thanks to set designer Dave Dionne. The Alhambra has invested in new lighting for the show, giving the room the feel of water rising and falling to delineate between the "merworld" and the human world. "Our goal is always to provide a great theatrical experience, and some challenge more than others, This has been a really fun set to build and think through," said Dionne,

The Alhambra bills its summer show as its "Family Show," offering an earlier starting time and lower pricing to attract more families to come to the venerable theater. A Family Four Pack is available for $159 including admission for four with dinner and parking. The curtain will rise at 7:30 PM for evenings shows, rather than the traditional 8:00 PM start. In addition to a three course dinner created by Executive Chef DeJuan Roy, the Alhambra also presents a kid-friendly buffet with Corn Dog, Pepperoni Pizza Tater Tots and green beans.

The menu is also plays a starring role in the show Executive Chef DeJuan Roy creating a menu based on some its themes. The menu features: First Course (choice of one): Watermelon & Tomato Salad with arugula, feta cheese, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette (GF) and Manhattan Clam Chowder. Second Course (choice of one): Shrimp & Leek Gratin rice pilaf, roasted asparagus *GF*, or House-Made Giant Meatballs & Spaghetti served with garlic bread, or BBQ Beef Brisket with baked beans, potato salad *GF* or David's Taco Salad, a tortilla bowl filled with Spanish rice, roasted vegetables, black beans, roasted corn, cheese, salsa, sour cream. Third Course (choice of one): Fruit Loops Strawberry Cupcake with berry compote, fresh crème or Mango Rice Pudding.

Disney's Little Mermaid musical was nominated for multiple awards in 2008, including a Tony Award for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. It ran on Broadway for nearly 700 shows and 50 previews. It has also run during numerous US tours and in 10 countries.

The musical "Disney's Little Mermaid" is on stage from June 12, 2019 through July 28, 2019. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $42 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.





