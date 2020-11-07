Alhambra Announces 2021 Season Lineup

Shows include Singin' In The Rain, Seussical, and more!

Alhambra has announced its upcoming season lineup.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

January 7 - February 7, 2021

Considered by many to be the greatest musical ever made, this show features songs like "Make 'Em Laugh," "Good Morning," and of course, "Singin' in the Rain!"

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

February 18 - March 14, 2021

Never seen before at the Alhambra, this is the play that made Tennessee Williams a household name. In it, you'll meet Tom, an aspiring poet who toils in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura.

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

March 25 - April 25, 2021

Join the Sanders Family Singers to provide an upliftin' evenin' of singin' and sharin'. Featuring some ol' time gospel favorites, including "Jesus is Mine" and "I'll Fly Away."

THE MUSIC MAN

May 6 - June 6, 2021

With his fast-talking style "Professor" Harold Hill uses his conman talents to scam the residents of a small town. The piano teacher Marian sees right through his act and knows something is not quite right.

SEUSSICAL

June 17 - August 1, 2021

Experience this fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Based on the books "Horton the Elephant" and "The Cat in the Hat," characters from the whimsical imagination of Dr. Seuss come together in a musical that is fun for the whole family!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

August 12 - September 19, 2021

The heartwarming musical based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

September 30 - November 7, 2021

Based on the 1974 film, this musical adaption of the classic comedy follows the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Fron-kin-steen) trying to follow the footsteps of his famous grandfather, Victor Frankenstein.

