A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Extended at the Hippodrome Theatre

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder will now run through July 16 at the Hippodrome Theatre.

Getting away with murder can be so much fun...and there's no better proof than the knock-'em-dead hit show that's earned unanimous raves and won the 2014 Tony Award for BEST MUSICAL - A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder!

It's the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it-eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. Monty also has to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance . . . and be done in time for tea.