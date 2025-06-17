Whiskey Myers Comes to the Brandon Amphitheater in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whiskey Myers is coming to Mississippi! The band will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on September 20.

The Palestine, TX-based Southern rock and Red Dirt country band is hitting the road in 2025 ahead of their seventh studio album. First formed in 2008 by lead vocalist Cody Cannon and his friend Cody Tate, the band drew inspiration from the musical stylings of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., and Waylon Jennings before developing their own unique take on Southern rock. Their biggest single to date, Ballad of a Southern Man, emerged from their second album, Firewater, in 2011. Don't miss them on the What We Were Born to Do Tour!

The seven-piece band consists of Cannon on vocals and acoustic guitar, Tate on lead guitar and backing vocals, guitarist and backing vocalist John Jeffers, drummer Jeff Hogg, percussionist Tony Kent and bassist Jamey Gleaves.

