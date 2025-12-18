KANSAS Comes to the MSU Riley Center in January

🎭 NEW! Jackson, MS Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jackson, MS & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kansas is set to perform at MSU Riley Center next month. The performance will take plac eon Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 to $115.

Kansas, with a legendary career spanning half a century, has established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. It has produced three of the best-selling albums ever (“Leftoverture,” “Point of Know Return,” and “The Best of Kansas,” all quadruple platinum), plus the quadruple platinum single “Carry On Wayward Son” (one of classic rock radio’s most-played songs) and the triple-platinum “Dust in the Wind.”

The band’s music continues to be a vibrant part of popular culture, popping up in commercials, sports broadcasts, television shows, and video games. Most exciting of all, Kansas continues to thrill its fans with energetic live shows in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.