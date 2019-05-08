Tupelo Community Theatre Announces Auditions For MAMMA MIA!

Tupelo Community Theatre will hold auditions for the long running Broadway musical Mamma Mia, with music and lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and book by Catherine Johnson, on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in the rehearsal hall of the Lyric Theatre.

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. The musical includes the Abba songs Honey, Honey, Dancing Queen, The Name Of The Game, Money, Money, Money, SOS, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Take A Chance On Me, I Have A Dream and a dozen more.

Mamma Mia is an adult production and is open to men and women who can sing and dance. Those auditioning must be at least a sophomore in high school in fall of 2019. No advance preparation is needed, music from the show will be taught during the auditions. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing in groups and solo and a dance audition may be required. Tom Booth will direct with Debra Robison as musical director and production dates for the show are August 22-24, 2019. More detailed information about cast posted at www.tct.ms or email the director at 1tct@bellsouth.net.





