Phil Wickham Brings SONG OF THE SAINTS Tour to Landers Center

Phil Wickham is bringing the Song of the Saints Tour to Landers Center next year. The performance is on March 20, 2026.

Join Phil Wickham with Tauren Wells and special guest Jamie MacDonald on the Song of the Saints Tour! Hitting 24 cities across the US in the Spring of 2026, this tour will feature many of your favorite songs.

The setlist is set to include This Is Our God, House of the Lord, and Hymn of Heaven, as well as new songs from his newly released album, Song of the Saints (What An Awesome God, The King Is In The Room, and Homesick for Heaven).

Join Phil, Tauren, and Jamie for the Song of the Saints Tour!