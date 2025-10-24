Brandon Lake Comes to the Landers Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Brandon Lake with special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett for the King of Hearts Tour. Hitting Landers Center on November 7, this tour will feature many of your favorite songs like Gratitude, Graves Into Gardens and COUNT ‘EM, as well as new songs from his newly announced album, King of Hearts (Hard Fought Hallelujah, That’s Who I Praise).

Lake began his recording career in 2015 with a crowdfunding campaign to produce an album, which resulted in the independent release of his debut studio album, Closer, in 2016.

Lake signed with Bethel Music in January 2019, and made his debut on the record label by releasing his version of Tasha Cobbs Leonard's hit single "This Is a Move". For his contributions as a songwriter on "This Is a Move", Lake received the GMA Dove Award Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year in the 2019 GMA Dove Awards. "This Is a Move" also earned Lake his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song in the 2020 Grammy Awards.

In 2020, he released his second studio album House of Miracles, which contained the singles "I Need a Ghost" and "Just Like Heaven". House of Miracles peaked at number six on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart in the United States. In 2022, Lake released Help!, his third studio album, which is about mental health. Help! debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart in the United States. He released "Gratitude" as his third single from House of Miracles (2020), which became his first solo Hot Christian Songs number one single. He collaborated with Brooke Ligertwood on the single "Honey in the Rock" and with Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Chandler Moore on "Fear Is Not My Future". He released his fourth studio album, Coat of Many Colors, in 2023.

Lake is featured on Elevation Worship's hit single "Graves into Gardens", which became the first number one Hot Christian Songs chart single for both acts, and peaked at number two on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart in the United States. In 2021, he released the single "Too Good to Not Believe" with Bethel Music, as well as notable collaborations with Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music on "Talking to Jesus" and Chris Tomlin on "I See You". Lake garnered seven nominations at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards and won in two categories, Songwriter of the Year and Worship Recorded Song of the Year for "Graves into Gardens".