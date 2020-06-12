Syncopated Ladies to Perform at Mississippi State University's Lyceum Series

Los Angeles tap dance band Syncopated Ladies will be the opening act for Mississippi State's 2020-21 Lyceum Series, according to the Mississippi State University Newsroom.

Created by Emmy-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, Syncopated Ladies will perform in Lee Hall's Bettersworth Auditorium stage Nov. 10 for a 7 p.m. performance.

The Lyceum Series is the university's long-running performing arts program, coordinated by the MSU Performing Arts Committee.

Additional Lyceum events in 2021 include:

-Feb. 9, Showtime Australia presents "The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids." Featuring the breathtaking vocals of South African songstress Davids accompanied by a six-piece live band and dancers, the critically acclaimed live concert celebrates one of the world's most revered singers.

-Feb. 24, Paragon Ragtime Orchestra professional ensemble re-creates "America's Original Music," featuring the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema and vintage dance.

-March 2, American Shakespeare Center presents the playwright's renowned romantic comedy "Twelfth Night." The group seeks to recover the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare's theater, language and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education.

-March 9, ETHEL string quartet with Grammy Award-winning Native American musician Robert Mirabal. Established in New York City in 1998, ETHEL is regarded as one of America's most adventurous string quartets and has been described by The New York Times as "indefatigable and eclectic."

Ticket purchases may be made in person at the student activities office, but phone (662-325-2930) and online (www.lyceum.msstate.edu) orders are being encouraged for social distancing purposes.

