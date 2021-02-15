New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting For Adults Workshop With Joe Frost

New Stage Theatre hosts a virtual workshop, Playwriting for Adults with Joe Frost. The workshop is for ages 16 and up and is held February 15 - March 22 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Do you have a concept for a play that needs to find its way to the page? Whether you are crafting a ten-minute play or wanting to start and/or finish a full-length script, Joe's playwriting class is the next step you have been looking for! Joe's approach to playwriting will invigorate your imagination and storytelling. The sessions combine in-class writing exercises, sharing pages of original work and receiving constructive feedback. Joe highlights practical tools that can easily be applied to ignite creativity and demystify the writing process. In this supportive environment, participants will establish clear concepts to create character-driven stories for the stage.

The cost is $150 for 6 weeks. To register, visit https://www.newstagetheatre.com/tickets or call 601-948-3533 ext 245.