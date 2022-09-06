MARY POPPINS JR comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023. Performances run June 1-2 at 730pm, June 3 at both 2pm & 730pm, and June 4 at 2pm. The production is directed by Lacy Cockrell with Musical Direction by Shane Cockrell.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! It's one of the all-time favorites. The story we all grew up knowing is a charmer with magical nanny Mary Poppins and the lovable Banks children.

It'll feature beautiful settings and costumes, and those unforgettable songs that everyone just loves: "A Spoonful Of Sugar," "Feed The Birds," "Let's Go Fly A Kite" and, of course, the forever-loved-tongue-twister... "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"

The show set all kinds of records with the most Oscar nominations for the movie version, as well as "Best Musical" for both the London and NYC stage versions. Our annual Kids' Camp production is a week of rehearsals and workshops that ends with performances from 100 young actors that will AMAZE everyone!