MARY POPPINS JR. Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023

Performances run June 1-2 at 730pm, June 3 at both 2pm & 730pm, and June 4 at 2pm.

Sep. 06, 2022  
MARY POPPINS JR. Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023

MARY POPPINS JR comes to Laurel Little Theatre in June 2023. Performances run June 1-2 at 730pm, June 3 at both 2pm & 730pm, and June 4 at 2pm. The production is directed by Lacy Cockrell with Musical Direction by Shane Cockrell.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! It's one of the all-time favorites. The story we all grew up knowing is a charmer with magical nanny Mary Poppins and the lovable Banks children.

It'll feature beautiful settings and costumes, and those unforgettable songs that everyone just loves: "A Spoonful Of Sugar," "Feed The Birds," "Let's Go Fly A Kite" and, of course, the forever-loved-tongue-twister... "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!"

The show set all kinds of records with the most Oscar nominations for the movie version, as well as "Best Musical" for both the London and NYC stage versions. Our annual Kids' Camp production is a week of rehearsals and workshops that ends with performances from 100 young actors that will AMAZE everyone!





Jackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni MitchellJackie Evancho To Perform A Select Number Of Shows Dedicated To The Timeless Music Of Joni Mitchell
August 25, 2022

In support of her new album, Jackie Evancho: Carousel of Time, honoring the timeless music of Joni Mitchell, Jackie Evancho will perform a select number of shows dedicated to the  music from the album. 
Final Weeks To See A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION At Mississippi Museum Of ArtFinal Weeks To See A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION At Mississippi Museum Of Art
August 23, 2022

A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration, the acclaimed traveling exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art, its inaugural venue, closes Sunday, September 11, 2022.
THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next YearTHE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Comes to Laurel Little Theatre Next Year
August 18, 2022

Happy Fourth of July! The burgers are prepped, the brownies are out of the oven, and the Miss Firecracker Contest is about to begin!
RIPCORD Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in OctoberRIPCORD Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in October
August 8, 2022

Two ladies are thrown together as roommates in a retirement home, but they are NOT a perfect match! One is upbeat and cheerful and optimistic, while the other is very much the opposite and just wants to live alone.