HARDY: JIM BOB WORLD TOUR Comes to the Brandon Amphitheater

HARDY: JIM BOB WORLD TOUR is coming to the Brandon Amphitheater. The performance on September 11 is with Stephen Wilson Jr. & Sikarus.

Michael Wilson Hardy (born September 13, 1990), known mononymously as Hardy (stylized in all caps as HARDY), is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen.

He has released three studio albums for Big Loud Records, A Rock (2020), The Mockingbird & the Crow (2023), and Quit!! (2024) as well as three collaborative mixtapes, Hixtape, Vol. 1 (2019), Hixtape, Vol. 2 (2021), and Hixtape: Vol. 3: Difftape (2024).

His singles "Give Heaven Some Hell", "One Beer", "Wait in the Truck" and "Truck Bed" charted in the US and Canada, and his album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, topped the country music charts in early 2023.