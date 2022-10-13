Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University

Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Presenting four experiences created by two collaborating artist teams responding to natural science and the physical properties of water as it moves through Philadelphia's urban landscape, Watershed Moment enables a deeper understanding of the Lower Schuylkill River Watershed and an appreciation of watersheds in general.

The project - the first public art commission presented by the Academy - is the signature event of the institution's yearlong Water Year 2022 celebration designed to connect people with their local waterways to inspire care and action to protect them on the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Watershed Moment has been supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Philadelphia-based New Paradise Laboratories shaped the creative approach to Watershed Moment which includes four art installations:

Attunement, a large-scale outdoor sound sculpture designed by David Gordon and fabricated by Jordan Griska;

How to Get to the River, a 1.5-mile roundtrip urban watershed art adventure walk that leads participants from the Academy's front plaza where Attunement is sited, down the Cherry Street micro-shed to the Schuylkill River, culminating with Inside the Watershed;

Inside the Watershed, a sound installation created by artists Annea Lockwood and Liz Phillips located inside a wooden arbor situated along the Schuylkill River Trail (click here to listen to a sound clip); and,

The River Feeds Back, an immersive sound installation, also by Lockwood and Phillips, on view in the Academy's Dietrich Gallery.

WHEN

Through Sunday, October 30, 2022

Regular museum hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 9 a.m.-10 a.m. reserved for members.

How to Get to the River is free with Academy general admission; a standalone ticket is $7. Timed tickets can be purchased online at ansp.org or at the museum. For ticket prices and special hours for Watershed Moment, visit Watershed Moment.

Founded in 1812, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is a leading natural history museum dedicated to informing and building a movement of environmentally engaged communities for a healthy, sustainable and equitable planet. Our mission is to understand the natural world and inspire everyone to care for it. Since its founding, the Academy has sponsored expeditions; conducted seminal systematics research; built an irreplaceable collection of 19 million biological specimens; led critical water and environmental research; transformed global understanding of freshwater ecology; and established a peerless natural history library and archive. The Academy has offered public education for more than two centuries and today welcomes thousands of visitors as a top cultural attraction in Philadelphia.