Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University

Art and sound installations and outdoor adventure walk highlight of Academy's Water Year 2022 marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

Jackson, MS News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  
Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University

Watershed Moment, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's (the Academy's) multi-faceted project featuring art and sound installations and an outdoor adventure walk revealing the critical importance of watersheds in our lives, closes Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Presenting four experiences created by two collaborating artist teams responding to natural science and the physical properties of water as it moves through Philadelphia's urban landscape, Watershed Moment enables a deeper understanding of the Lower Schuylkill River Watershed and an appreciation of watersheds in general.

The project - the first public art commission presented by the Academy - is the signature event of the institution's yearlong Water Year 2022 celebration designed to connect people with their local waterways to inspire care and action to protect them on the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Watershed Moment has been supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University Final Weeks To Experience WATERSHED MOMENT At Academy Of Natural Sciences Of Drexel University

Philadelphia-based New Paradise Laboratories shaped the creative approach to Watershed Moment which includes four art installations:

  • Attunement, a large-scale outdoor sound sculpture designed by David Gordon and fabricated by Jordan Griska;
  • How to Get to the River, a 1.5-mile roundtrip urban watershed art adventure walk that leads participants from the Academy's front plaza where Attunement is sited, down the Cherry Street micro-shed to the Schuylkill River, culminating with Inside the Watershed;
  • Inside the Watershed, a sound installation created by artists Annea Lockwood and Liz Phillips located inside a wooden arbor situated along the Schuylkill River Trail (click here to listen to a sound clip); and,
  • The River Feeds Back, an immersive sound installation, also by Lockwood and Phillips, on view in the Academy's Dietrich Gallery.

WHEN

Through Sunday, October 30, 2022

Regular museum hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 9 a.m.-10 a.m. reserved for members.

How to Get to the River is free with Academy general admission; a standalone ticket is $7. Timed tickets can be purchased online at ansp.org or at the museum. For ticket prices and special hours for Watershed Moment, visit Watershed Moment.

Founded in 1812, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is a leading natural history museum dedicated to informing and building a movement of environmentally engaged communities for a healthy, sustainable and equitable planet. Our mission is to understand the natural world and inspire everyone to care for it. Since its founding, the Academy has sponsored expeditions; conducted seminal systematics research; built an irreplaceable collection of 19 million biological specimens; led critical water and environmental research; transformed global understanding of freshwater ecology; and established a peerless natural history library and archive. The Academy has offered public education for more than two centuries and today welcomes thousands of visitors as a top cultural attraction in Philadelphia.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
Mississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This MonthMississippi Museum Of Art Opens Two Exhibitions Later This Month
October 7, 2022

Mississippi Museum of Art will present two concurrent exhibitions starting October 29, 2022: Maude Schuyler Clay: Portraits of a Place and Jamal Cyrus: The End of My Beginning.
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This MonthTHE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to New Stage Theatre This Month
October 5, 2022

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son and unmarried daughter. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles, which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield’s are flooded with hope.
​A CHORUS LINE Comes to Meridian Little Theatre Next Week​A CHORUS LINE Comes to Meridian Little Theatre Next Week
September 23, 2022

​A CHORUS LINE comes to Meridian Little Theatre beginning next week. Performances run  September 29 - October 2, 2022.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.