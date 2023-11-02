Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024

The performance is set for February 23.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Celtic Woman Comes to Jackson in February 2024

Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle.

Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.




RELATED STORIES - Jackson, MS

1
The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open Photo
The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film Will Host a Fall 2023 Open House

The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre & Film will host a fall 2023  Open House, Friday, November 10, 2023.

2
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscape Photo
New Publication Features Preeminent Artists, Authors, and Scholars Reflecting on Landscapes in Art and Literature

The University Press of Mississippi (UPM) in association with University of Mississippi Museum and Historic Houses (UMM/the Museum) is celebrating the release of its latest volume in a series featuring artists and works in UMM’s collection: “American Landscapes: Meditations on Art and Literature in a Changing World.”

3
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November Photo
THE PROM Comes to The University of Mississippi in November

The Prom opens at The University of Mississippi in November. Performances run November 10 – November 11 at 7:30pm and November 11 – November 12 at 2:00pm at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

4
Asian Cultural Council Opens Fellowship and Grant Program Applications Across Artistic Dis Photo
Asian Cultural Council Opens Fellowship and Grant Program Applications Across Artistic Disciplines

Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the preeminent organization advancing international dialogue through arts and cultural exchange between Asia, the U.S., and within Asia, announced the opening of its next global funding cycle with applications accepted from November 1 – 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

Jackson, MS SHOWS
Stages: My Journey with Sondheim in Jackson, MS Stages: My Journey with Sondheim
Duling Hall (11/13-11/13)
Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz in Jackson, MS Wizards of Broadway: An Evening of Sondheim & Schwartz
Duling Hall (3/04-3/04)
The Magic Flute in Jackson, MS The Magic Flute
Thalia Mara Hall (4/26-4/26)
Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Jackson, MS Lift Every Voice: A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Mississippi Museum of Art (1/15-1/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You