Asian Cultural Council Opens Fellowship and Grant Program Applications Across Artistic Disciplines

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the preeminent organization advancing international dialogue through arts and cultural exchange between Asia, the U.S., and within Asia, announced the opening of its next global funding cycle with applications accepted from November 1 – 30, 2023. For 2024 Application Guidelines, visit: https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/our-work/programs/fellowships-and-grants.

 

As an ACC grant recipient, artists, scholars, and arts professionals may pursue a diversity of projects—from targeted research to open-ended cultural exploration. With a focus on process-driven activities that enable cultural immersion, relationship-building, and collaboration among peers, ACC grantees build international connections and personal experiences during their grant periods.

 

Since ACC's founding 60 years ago, its grantmaking activities have nurtured mutual understanding, expanded individual artistic practices, contributed to new scholarship, and allowed grantees to share their experiences with local and global communities.

 

Applications that focus on the relationship between the arts, technology, and culture, and/or propose exchange from the U.S. to Southeast Asia are particularly encouraged in the 2024 global grant cycle. For more information on general eligibility, visit: https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/our-work/programs/fellowships-and-grants#page-popup-eligible-fields.

WHEN

Applications accepted November 1 – 30, 2023. Grantees will be notified mid-May 2024.

WHERE

2024 Application Guidelines are now available. For details and instructions: https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/our-work/programs/fellowships-and-grants.

ABOUT THE ASIAN CULTURAL COUNCIL

The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) connects artists, humanities scholars, and arts professionals across Asia and the U.S. Through fellowships, grants, achievement awards, public programs, alumni engagement, and other cultural exchange initiatives, ACC aims to build global arts communities whose individual and collective work serves to advance international understanding and respect. ACC is headquartered in New York City with global offices in Hong Kong, Manila, Taipei, and Tokyo.

https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/



