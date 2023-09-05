Xnthony to Launch Nationwide Tour of OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY SORRY

Award-winning performer and writer, Xnthony, returns with his riotous musical about Ireland's history of Oliver Cromwell - expect an electrifying blend of pop bangers and the most unexpected thrilling musical theatre extravaganza to be seen, in this wickedly funny exploration of the English colonialism in Ireland:

Winner of Best Ensemble Award at Dublin Fringe Festival 2023 and nominated for Best Production, Best Costume and Best Soundscape at the 2022 The Irish Times Theatre Awards, Xnthony's Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry goes on the road for a nationwide tour in October and November. Touring to 8 counties at 9 different venues, Xnthony's brilliant formula for the best night out at the theatre is second to none and will entertain audiences across the nation.

Xnthony's work is new and exciting, and in creating this show that he has produced some thrilling explosive theatre: as his full throttle musical show mixing outstanding cabaret moments with everything we love about a night at the musicals. In Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry, Xnthony tells the story about a man the English don't remember and the Irish will never forget. Ollie's Army is back for an entire national Irish tour of pure carnage, legendary pop anthems and bloody historical re-enactments.

Dive headlong into the psyche of England's 'Daddy of Democracy' Oliver Cromwell in a transgressive and riotous exploration of English colonialism in Ireland. This pop musical extravaganza is jam packed with surging iconic pop anthems like 'Puritanism', 'Horror Scope' and '800 years' - not to mention Xnthony's electrifying comedic wit and historical rigor.

Join Xnthony and a cast of Irish and international Drag, Cabaret and musical theatre performers as they go on the hunt for Cromwell's head reportedly buried in a biscuit tin in England. And don't miss this electrifying night out!

Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry is written by Xnthony, Sam Curtis Lindsay and Irish pop sensation ÓDÚ (Sally Ó Dúnlaing) with set design by Emma Bailey (designer for Tony Award-winning musical 'Six: The Musical'. The production is produced by Hannah Turk.

Funded by the Arts Council/An Chomuhairle Ealaíon, Arts Council England, Roscommon County Council and Xnthony LTD.

Developed at MAKE with Cork Midsummer Festival, Dublin Fringe Festival, Project Arts Centre, Theatre Forum and supported by NDT Broadgate.

CAST: Xnthony / Alison Arnop / Sé Carr / Iestyn Arwel / Lórcan Strain

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Sam Curtis Lindsay

Writers - Anthony Keigher + Sam Curtis Lindsay

Composer - Sally Ó Dúnlaing

Choreography - Sarah Blanc

Set Design - Emma Bailey

Costume Design - Joey A Frenette

Lighting Design - Joshie Harriette

Music Production + Sound Design - KLONG

TOUR INFORMATION:

Axis Arts Centre, Ballymun, Dublin [Preview only]

Friday 20 October @ 8.00am / €16-€18

Axis Box Office - Tel: 01 883 2100 / https://axisballymun.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173648172

Project Arts Centre, Dublin

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 October @ 7.30pm / €22-€25

Project Box Office - Tel: 01 881 9613 / https://projectartscentre.ie/event/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry-2/

Town Hall Theatre, Galway

Wednesday 1 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

THT Box Office - Tel: 091 569 777 / https://tht.ie/4090/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry

Roscommon Arts Centre

Saturday 4 November @ 8.00pm / €20

Roscommon Arts Centre Box Office - Tel: 0906 625 824 / https://roscommonartscentre.ie/event/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry/

Glór, Ennis, Co Clare

Thursday 9 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Glór Box Office - Tel: 065 684 3103 / https://glor.ie/events/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry/

Backstage Theatre, Longford

Saturday 11 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Backstage Box Office - Tel: 043 334 7888 / https://backstage.ie/events/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry/

Limetree Theatre, Limerick

Wednesday 15 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Limetree Box Office - Tel: 061 953 400 / https://limetreetheatre.ie/events/oliver-cromwell-is-really-very-sorry/

Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda, Co Louth

Saturday 18 November @ 8.00pm / €18-€20

Droichead Box Office - Tel: 041 983 3946 / droichead.com

Running Time: 90 mins approx.

