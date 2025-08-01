Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Wins Marketing Campaign of the Year for SPOTLIGHT Magazine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has taken home the Marketing Campaign of the Year prize at the Wolverhampton BID Excellence Awards for its audience magazine SpotLight, a win that highlights the theatre’s commitment to creative, print-based storytelling.

Distributed free in the theatre's foyer, SpotLight has grown beyond a standard “what’s on” guide. Blending behind-the-scenes features, artist interviews, and exclusive event photos, the magazine offers a high-quality, tactile experience designed to deepen audience engagement and brand connection.

The Grand’s marketing team has published nine issues to date, with each edition flying off the shelves faster than the last. By focusing on curated content and storytelling, SpotLight offers a refreshing break from digital overload—aligning with the theatre's mission to make every interaction, whether onstage or off, a meaningful experience.

“Instead of a printed version of the website, our community is now emotionally engaged with our creative ethos,” said the theatre’s marketing team. “We’re thrilled to see this work recognised.”

The tenth issue of SpotLight will be released in September, coinciding with the Grand’s upcoming season announcement.