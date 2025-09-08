The Unreconciled Project Reveals 501c3 Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Unreconciled Project, in conjunction with the acclaimed solo-play UNRECONCILED by Jay Sefton and Mark Basquill, has revealed its official designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, opening a new chapter in its mission to empower survivors, spark dialogue, and foster systemic accountability through the power of live performance.

This federal designation allows The Unreconciled Project to receive tax-deductible donations, apply for grants, and deepen community partnerships with other nonprofits as it brings the play and surrounding programming to national and international audiences. As an organization led by survivors, this milestone affirms a commitment to creating spaces for healing, resilience, and change.

“We're so grateful for our 501(c)(3) designation,” said Jay Sefton, Founder of the Unreconciled Project. “Our nonprofit status is instrumental to bringing UNRECONCILED to more communities and helping survivors connect with one and another, access resources, and share their stories.”

The announcement comes ahead of Giving Tuesday 2025 (December 2), where The Unreconciled Project will launch its inaugural fundraising campaign as a charitable organization. Contributions will help support upcoming tour goals — including performances in New York City, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival — as well as the development of community engagement initiatives, survivor talk-backs, and programming connected to the show.

Since premiering in 2023, UNRECONCILED has been produced by major theatres across the U.S. and Ireland, including the Lyric Theatre Belfast (Belfast International Arts Festival), and the Druid Theatre in Galway. The play is the winner of two Berkshire Theatre Critics' Association Awards: Outstanding Solo Performance and Outstanding Premiere of a New Play. A documentary film about UNRECONCILED is currently in production.

Jay Sefton will be honored this November by CHILDUSA, a nonprofit think tank for children devoted to ending child abuse and neglect, with the Sean P. Mcllmail Hero Award for his contribution to survivors. Sefton's work on behalf of survivors was recently acknowledged with an award in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the annual SNAP (Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests) conference.

