The Everyman Seeking Executive Director/Co-CEO to Join Leadership Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Everyman, one of Ireland’s leading producing theatres, is seeking an individual to join its leadership team as Executive Director/Co-CEO. This is an opportunity to co-lead a dynamic, and ambitious, organisation at a pivotal moment of growth and transformation.

Working in close partnership with the Artistic Director Des Kennedy, the Executive Director will provide strategic and operational leadership, ensuring the theatre’s financial

sustainability, legal compliance, and commercial vitality. As joint Chief Executives, both roles report directly to the Board and share responsibility for delivering The Everyman’s artistic vision and social impact.



“We are so proud to have just completed our first Everyman Made season and we are thrilled to be looking ahead to our next exciting chapter on MacCurtain Street,” said Kennedy, Artistic Director. “Since moving to Cork 10 months ago, I have had the privilege of working with the most passionate and dedicated team of staff, artists, and theatre-makers. We look forward to welcoming a new ED to join, and co-lead, this team, as we continue to make world class theatre, made by The Everyman, for Cork, and beyond."



Photo credit: Miki Barlok

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More