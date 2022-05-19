THE SUGAR SESSIONS Come to The Sugar Club in May and June

The Sugar Sessions is a new series of gigs hosted by Ray Wingnut (RTE, Spin South West), taking place live at The Sugar Club, Dublin, over three nights, May 26th, June 5th, and June 19th, 2022. Come and enjoy a night featuring some of the country's most exciting trad and folk artists, who will connect through craic, chats, and music.

The line-up includes Landless - Poor Creature - Cinder Well & Jim Ghedi - Jiggy - Alannah Thornburgh and Ryan McAuley (Alfi) - Niwel Tsumbu - Lemoncello - Kú - Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta.

Host Ray Wingnut will open each night with interviews of all the artists together, followed by performances of both individual sets from each acts, as well as collaborations.

The night will draw to a close with a traditional Irish session in the venue's covered terrace area.

Tickets are on sale now:

- May 26th : Landless, Poor Creature, Cinder Well & Jim Ghedi.

Tickets : €15 + Booking Fee

Doors : 8PM

https://thesugarclub.com/tc-events/the-sugar-sessions/

- June 5th : Jiggy / Alannah Thornburgh and Ryan McAuley (Alfi) / Niwel Tsumbu

Tickets : €15 + Booking Fee

Doors : 8PM

https://thesugarclub.com/tc-events/the-sugar-sessions-2/

- June 19th : Lemoncello / Kú / Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta

Tickets : €18 + Booking Fee

Doors : 8PM

https://thesugarclub.com/tc-events/the-sugar-sessions-3/