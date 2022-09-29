Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical SNUG To Run For Four Nights Only This October

From John McCarthy, the creator of HUMANS: a robot musical and with renowned musician Emily Donoghue,

Register for Ireland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

SNUG, an entirely sung story about two stuck strangers - in a pub, featuring live music in two of Cork's most characterful pubs this fast-paced work promises to be hilarious, melodic, and memorable.

From John McCarthy, the creator of HUMANS: a robot musical (Graffiti) and WHALE (Cork Opera House), and with renowned musician Emily Donoghue, SNUG runs for 4 nights only. Supported by Cork City Council through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

"The last two plays I wrote involved songs as part of the story (WHALE and HUMANS: a robot musical) and SNUG came about because I wanted to make a play entirely made up of songs, with no speaking at all" says John "once I twigged that SNUG is an anagram for SUNG I knew where this play would be set - a corner of a cosy winter pub, and then when I realised a further anagram of SNUG is GUNS I knew where the story might be headed..."

Two new works of John's premiered as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival - WHALE at the Cork Opera House and HUMANS: a robot musical, at Graffiti in a co-production with the Everyman. These projects were supported by Arts Council Theatre Project Award, a YPCE Bursary, the RTE Toy Show Fund, Cork Opera House, Cork Midsummer Festival and UCC.

His play, The BelleVue, was selected for the Pavilion Play Platform in Spring 2021 and won a Project Creation award 2022 from the Arts Council to develop the play towards production in 2023. In 2021 he wrote and performed CITY in co-production with the Everyman - the play was part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, supported by Culture Ireland and was selected for the Origin NYC Festival 2022.

John was the inaugural Theatre Artist in Residence at Cork Opera House-UCC 2018 - 2020. He's a mentor on the Young Playwrights Programme with Fighting Words Cork, and creator of Hammergrin's In Darkness Vast. He wrote Stage Irish, which won the Writers Guild of Great Britain Playwrights Progress Award 2014 and co-wrote Hollander, nominated Best Production at the Irish Theatre Awards. Recent directing includes WHALE (Cork Opera House, Midsummer Festival 2022) and In One Eye, Out the Other by Tadhg Hickey (Cccahoots, Dublin Fringe Festival and First Fortnight Festival 2021).

VENUES

CALLANAN'S BAR on George's Quay on 3rd & 4th of October @ 18:30 & 21:00

MAUREEN'S on Mulgrave Road on 5th & 6th October @ 19:00 & 21:00

Tickets 12 Euro

Emily Donoghue is a musician, theatre performer and composer from Galway. Kaleidoscopic sounds and a fierce passion for detail have defined the 26-year-old's musical path thus far.

Gigging nationally and abroad from the age of 12, then quickly progressing into theatre work as a teenager, Donoghue currently splits her time working as a touring session musician with various bands (TOUCAN, Billow Wood, Paddy Dennehy) and in the theatre world alongside companies like Decadent (Vernon God Little) and Cork's own Graffiti (Humans: A robot musical) in both compositional and performer roles.

"I'm honoured and very excited to be working with John (McCarthy) on this project, moving from side-stage to a fully fledged acting role for the first time - there's a comfort and trust there that I never expected from such an unfamiliar position"

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Irish National Opera Stage Rossini's WILLIAM TELL, For The First Time Since 1877Irish National Opera Stage Rossini's WILLIAM TELL, For The First Time Since 1877
September 28, 2022

Rossini's William Tell, famous for the use of part of its spectacular overture as the signature tune of The Lone Ranger TV series, is one of the most demanding operas ever written. It's a thrilling epic, and Irish National Opera's new production sees its 11 roles shared between 14 singers.
Baptiste Programme to Present First Look Rehearsed Readings At Dublin Theatre FestivalBaptiste Programme to Present First Look Rehearsed Readings At Dublin Theatre Festival
September 27, 2022

The Baptiste Programme is a paid and mentored script development programme for Black Irish theatre makers and writers of colour. Performances will take place in September and October at Smock Alley Theatre, Boy's School.
Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 26, 2022

The world premiere production of FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is set to visit Milton Keynes Theatre 04 - 08 October with an all star cast. See photos from the production!
The Everyman Launches Autumn Lineup With Reggie From the Blackrock Road, Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, The Everyman Panto, and MoreThe Everyman Launches Autumn Lineup With Reggie From the Blackrock Road, Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, The Everyman Panto, and More
September 22, 2022

The Everyman has announced an upcoming Autumn season packed with top-quality drama, music, and comedy, as the theatre celebrates an impressive 125 years as a home for culture in Cork.
Panti Bliss And Tara Flynn to Go Back-to-back In A Double Bill Of Two Brand new Shows At The Abbey TheatrePanti Bliss And Tara Flynn to Go Back-to-back In A Double Bill Of Two Brand new Shows At The Abbey Theatre
September 21, 2022

THISISPOPBABY return to the stage hot off the heels after a sell-out run of their hit show WAKE at the National Stadium, to create two incendiary new shows for the national theatre.