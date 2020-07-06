Fin Flynn Departs Corcadorca Company

The producing force behind Cork's highly successful, innovative, and award-winning theatre company, Corcadorca, is leaving for a fresh challenge.

Fin Flynn has been Manager of Corcadorca for 17 years, working alongside Artistic Director Pat Kiernan. During this time the company has built a reputation across Ireland, and beyond, for quality and innovation.

The company's most recent work involved community-reach performances - unique in Ireland during the pandemic - to ensure theatre remained alive in the city despite the Covid crisis closing down traditional venues.

Bringing Contact to community greens across Cork City during the lockdown was just one in a series of memorable, site-specific and off-site performances which have become a company forte. Corcadorca has staged plays in Fitzgerald's Park (A Midsummer Night's Dream) the naval base at Haulbowline (Woyzeck), Cork's decommissioned prison (The Same), and Spike Island (Far Away), to name a few. The company's production of The Merchant of Venice, which moved across multiple locations in Cork city, was a highlight of the Cork 2005 programme.

The company is also known for promoting new Irish writing including Enda Walsh's award-winning Disco Pigs, which launched the career of actors Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh, and more recently, Walsh's 'The Same'. The company has also premiered original and ground-breaking plays by writers including Conal Creedon, Raymond Scannell and Pat McCabe.

Fin says it has been "an honour to have worked with so many of Ireland's most talented theatre artists, producing such ambitious work with them and creating unique experiences for audiences. Corcadorca has staged some truly remarkable work and made a significant impact on the cultural landscape in Cork. I am proud of the role I have played in achieving that. It was a tough decision to move on from Corcadorca, but I felt now was the right time to look for a new challenge within the Arts and Cultural realm."

Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan said, "Fin has played a huge part in the history of Corcadorca. She will be missed greatly not just by me but by all actors, designers and all who encountered her through her work with Corcadorca. I wish her the very best in her new ventures."

Board Chairperson Paul O'Donovan said, "Fin has made an enormous personal and professional contribution to Corcadorca and to Irish theatre and will be greatly missed by the company."

Fin will be leaving Corcadorca on July 10th but looks forward to being in the audience of future shows. The company will be actively recruiting in the near future and in the meantime the transition process will be overseen by independent producer, Maura O'Keeffe.

