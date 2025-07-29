Daniel Cremin to Bring WHY MAGIC? To The Everyman This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Direct from the National Theatre of Iceland, Daniel Cremin will bring his one-man play WHY MAGIC? home to The Everyman, Cork on the 28th of August 2025 for one night only.

Following the success of IT'S ALL AN ACT! Daniel Cremin's new magic play WHY MAGIC? is a spellbinding tale of self-discovery filled with astonishing interactive and visual magic.

Based on experiences from Daniel's own life, WHY MAGIC? tells the fictional story of a young boy who always struggled to fit in. One evening after witnessing magician Paul Daniels on television, everything changes. He discovers the world of magic, a world that gives him a form of confidence that nothing else ever did. But how does he navigate this world? And how can he manifest his dream into a reality?

Having received the award for Best Storytelling at Reykjavík Fringe Festival 2025, WHY MAGIC? blends theatre and magic into an unforgettable play of passion and determination, coupled with jaw-dropping visual and psychological magic that will leave you in utter disbelief.

Daniel Cremin is renowned for his innovative approach to theatre and magic, blending the two seamlessly into a symphony of storytelling with magical crescendos throughout. His previous works, including MYSTERY OF THE MIND, TRICKS OF THE TRADE, and IT'S ALL AN ACT! have garnered acclaim for their originality and emotional depth. Described by audiences as heartfelt and comedic and vulnerable, powerful, and full of wonder, WHY MAGIC? comes to The Everyman, Cork on the 28th of August, 2025.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More