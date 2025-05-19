Cork Opera House Reveals Aisling Fitzgerald as New Creative Producer in Residence - Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cork Opera House has announced long-standing collaborator, Aisling Fitzgerald, as its new Creative Producer in Residence - Opera for 2025. Ms Fitzgerald has worked with Cork Opera House on projects for two decades and was hailed as a welcome addition to the venue’s team, with a specific focus on in-house productions.



A Tipperary native, Ms Fitzgerald worked exclusively in Opera Stage Management for over sixteen years with award-winning Opera Festivals and houses, to include The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden London.



In recent times, alongside her work with Cork Opera House, Ms Fitzgerald also produced the Towers and Tales Children’s Book Festival at Lismore Castle and was appointed Producing Facilitator and Mentor for the MA in Arts Management and Creative Producing at University College Cork in 2019.



Speaking following her appointment at Cork Opera House, Ms Fitzgerald observed, “I believe we are at a crucial period in the evolution of Irish arts and its operatic landscape where we have seen the trajectory of both Irish opera and opera in Ireland, at home and its presence on the international stage move to a more developed state than ever before. And, it is now that I find myself in a momentous period in the Irish cultural landscape where an opportunity to work and develop in opera, in Ireland, is a reality and therefore solidifies my creative and professional aims. Co-creation now exists as a benchmark for the sustenance and development of opera, especially in Ireland as a non-inherent tradition, and it is my greatest honour to have the opportunity to contribute my skill set to the realisation of this at Cork Opera House.”

Ms Fitzgerald most recently worked on a successful series of The Cork Proms, five concerts merging orchestral arrangements with contemporary pop music and musical theatre, while she is currently working with Cork Opera House to bring an operatic production of Hänsel & Gretel to the stage as part of the venue’s 170th anniversary celebrations.



“Aisling has been a huge asset to Cork Opera House over the years and part of many successful productions as part of our artistic programme here,” said Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson. “The dedication and passion she brings to her work is infectious and it’s with great joy that we strengthen our working relationship with her by welcoming Aisling as our new Creative Producer in Residence - Opera. Aisling will work closely with me in developing our plans for the production of Opera at Cork Opera House, something that we have been doing successfully at Cork Opera House for 10 years now. I'm very much looking forward to working with her in this regard."



Concluding, Ms Fitzgerald said: “ Cork Opera House is one of the leading producing houses in Ireland, known for being bold and innovative. It celebrates new ways of making opportunities for the arts sector, for all arts professionals, aspiring, emerging or established, on and off the stage. It is a much-loved home for the arts where equally, its patrons, artists and arts practitioners share in celebration of the wonders we create in the arts.”

