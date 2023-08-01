Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme

Following a callout in Spring, the selected participants are sisters Megan & Shannon Haly with a staged reading of their work in progress, Cortisol; Four Faced Theatre Company with Glue; IsThatAllThereIs_Theatre with Salomé by the Cliff; and Moonescale Productions with The SAD! Panto.

This new collaboration between Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office, aims to provide a platform for the work of early career theatre artists in the city, and an opportunity for them to develop their practice in a professional context.

Theatre Manager of Cork Arts Theatre, Fin Flynn said, “Cork Arts Theatre is delighted to be providing a platform to early career theatre artists in the city and to be partnering with The Everyman for the Catalyst programme. We are very grateful to Cork City Council for funding this initiative that will see four new exciting and diverse shows at the venue throughout September.”

Artistic Director of The Everyman, Sophie Motley added, “At The Everyman, we are passionate about supporting pathways for new and emerging artists to practice and stage their work. We're delighted to be partnering with Cork Arts Theatre and to work with these artists to realise their ambitions to present work for audiences in Cork this Autumn.”