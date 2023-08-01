Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme

Learn more about the programme here!

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 1 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed Photo 2 Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed
Dublin Fringe Festival Reveals 29th Edition Set For This September Photo 3 Dublin Fringe Festival Reveals 29th Edition Set For This September
Apply Now for The Sondheim Festival Bursary and Win €3,000 Photo 4 Apply Now for The Sondheim Festival Bursary and Win €3,000

Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme

Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman Reveal Participants Of New Programme

Following a callout in Spring, the selected participants are sisters Megan & Shannon Haly with a staged reading of their work in progress, Cortisol; Four Faced Theatre Company with Glue; IsThatAllThereIs_Theatre with Salomé by the Cliff; and Moonescale Productions with The SAD! Panto. 

 

This new collaboration between Cork Arts Theatre and The Everyman, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office, aims to provide a platform for the work of early career theatre artists in the city, and an opportunity for them to develop their practice in a professional context. 

 

Theatre Manager of Cork Arts Theatre, Fin Flynn said, “Cork Arts Theatre is delighted to be providing a platform to early career theatre artists in the city and to be partnering with The Everyman for the Catalyst programme. We are very grateful to Cork City Council for funding this initiative that will see four new exciting and diverse shows at the venue throughout September.” 

 

Artistic Director of The Everyman, Sophie Motley added, “At The Everyman, we are passionate about supporting pathways for new and emerging artists to practice and stage their work. We're delighted to be partnering with Cork Arts Theatre and to work with these artists to realise their ambitions to present work for audiences in Cork this Autumn.” 

  



RELATED STORIES - Ireland

1
Sinead OConnor Dies at Age 56 Photo
Sinead O'Connor Dies at Age 56

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56. O'Conner is perhaps most known for her rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U,' a Prince cover that went #1 in 1990. Over the course of her career, O'Conner dropped 10 studio albums.

2
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals its Summer/Autumn 2023 Season Photo
Dance Cork Firkin Crane Reveals its Summer/Autumn 2023 Season

Dance Cork Firkin Crane opens its Summer/Autumn 2023 season with a wide-ranging programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops. Running from July–December 2023, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland as well as from France and the U.S.

3
Max Porter, Megan Barker, Luke Murphy and More Join Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival Photo
Max Porter, Megan Barker, Luke Murphy and More Join Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival 2023 adds three dance and literature shows to their music line-up: Max Porter presents SHY: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; Megan Barker presents KIT: An evening of storytelling, with special music guests; and Luke Murphy presents 'Volcano'.

4
Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed Photo
Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed

The line-up for Dublin Theatre Festival 2023 has been revealed, one of the most ambitious editions of the festival in recent years, inviting audiences from ages 4 upwards to be part of this annual celebration of live performance. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Ireland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer
The Linenhall Arts Centre (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOUSE OF CIRCUS
The Everyman, Cork (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE by Tennessee Williams
The Everyman, Cork (2/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWEET CAROLINE: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY presented by The Everyman Sunday Songbook
The Everyman, Cork (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIMON & GARFUNKEL: THROUGH THE YEARS
The Everyman, Cork (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty Care Show
CABARET THEATER SHOWS (5/08-5/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You