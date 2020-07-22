Caitríona O'Leary Continues Livestreamed Series UNACCOMPANIED

On Saturday July 25, at 2:30 PM Dublin time, recording artist Caitríona O'Leary will perform the 12th installment of "Unaccompanied", her ongoing weekly mini-concert series (in costume) live-streamed from her room in Dublin on Facebook. This series was inspired by a concert O'Leary performed as part of Ireland Performs, an online series of concerts established in response to the Covid-19 pandemic presented by Culture Ireland and Facebook Ireland. Videos of all concert are available for replay on her YouTube channel:

FACEBOOK LINK - https://www.facebook.com/caitriona.oleary.3/

YOUTUBE CHANNEL - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-O5nz3FMldmVrdGP1eAAhw?view_as=subscriber

Unaccompanied 12

The Programme:

The Three Ravens - English, 17th cent. English

Deh, Lassa la mia Vita - text Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375), music Lorenzo da Firenze (d. circa 1372)

Nead na Lachan sa Mhúta - Traditional Irish

CAITRÍONA O'LEARY is internationally renowned as a singer of early music, traditional Irish song and folk music, notably distinguished for her abundant performances and recordings of unaccompanied song. In reference to a concert she performed at Beethovenfest Bonn, the General Anzeiger wrote, "This is a special genre of vocal art, called sean nós...in this type of singing O'Leary is a master." She has recorded over twenty critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra and the celebrated early music ensembles Sequentia, The Harp Consort, Joglaresa, eX among others. Her recording of The Wexford Carols (producer Joe Henry, guest artists Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Dónal Lunny) reached #1 on Billboard. She has worked closely with many of early music's leading artists including Christopher Hogwood, Ben Bagby, Andrew Lawrence King, Konrad Junghaenel, Pedro Memelsdorff, Hille Perl, Lee Santana and many others. Caitríona has toured and performed throughout the world and regularly performs at top Festivals in Europe and beyond.

