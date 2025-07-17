Another Love Story Reveal Final Additions To Love Is A Stranger: Cork

This edition takes to the rolling landscape of East Cork, in the verdant and unique setting of Ballyvolane House on Saturday August 16th 2025.
Another Love Story, IMRO Best Small Live Music Festival 2024/25, have announced the final additions to the lineup of the latest edition of their roaming mini festival series, Love Is A Stranger. This edition takes to the rolling landscape of East Cork, in the verdant and unique setting of Ballyvolane House on Saturday August 16th 2025.
Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House brings the customary mix of ALS magic to bear on a truly beautiful venue, with another carefully chosen selection of contemporary Irish artists & international guests. Performances take place across intimate & atmospheric settings throughout the day, and into the long summer night.
Festival curator Emmet Condon says “With just over a month to go to the inaugural Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House - we are thrilled to welcome a raft of new additions to an already jam packed line up, and especially to get the opportunity to further mine the incredibly rich Cork music scene with a further collection of local live artists & DJs for what promises to be a fantastic few days in wonderful East Cork.”
The second 2025 edition features a finely curated lineup that brings together a host of acclaimed Irish and international acts to soundtrack the festival. Adding to the already packed lineup which features Elaine Howley, Niamh Regan, Optimo [Espacio], Shane Johnson and more.
“One of the great thrills of the Love Is A Stranger series is having a platform to do a deep dive into the local music scenes in the new locations we find ourselves - and Cork, with its rich and storied history as a hub of music creation and expression - has provided incredibly rich pickings” adds Emmet. “We are so delighted to welcome a treasure trove of artists from Cork and further afield to add to and complete our lineup for Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House 2025.”
The festival comes complete with a selection of local artisan food and drink providers, and all of the beauty and richness of the Cork countryside amidst the late summer haze.
Love Is A Stranger BV 25 offers limited Saturday Day Tickets & Saturday Overnight Camping Tickets. Very limited Friday Early Access & Welcome Event tickets are now also available - complete with a selection of spectacular boutique accommodation options unique to Ballyvolane House - a historic house packed full of character, and a destination in its own right.
