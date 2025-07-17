Another Love Story Reveal Final Additions To Love Is A Stranger: Cork

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Another Love Story, IMRO Best Small Live Music Festival 2024/25, have announced the final additions to the lineup of the latest edition of their roaming mini festival series, Love Is A Stranger. This edition takes to the rolling landscape of East Cork, in the verdant and unique setting of Ballyvolane House on Saturday August 16th 2025.

Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House brings the customary mix of ALS magic to bear on a truly beautiful venue, with another carefully chosen selection of contemporary Irish artists & international guests. Performances take place across intimate & atmospheric settings throughout the day, and into the long summer night.

Festival curator Emmet Condon says “With just over a month to go to the inaugural Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House - we are thrilled to welcome a raft of new additions to an already jam packed line up, and especially to get the opportunity to further mine the incredibly rich Cork music scene with a further collection of local live artists & DJs for what promises to be a fantastic few days in wonderful East Cork.”

The second 2025 edition features a finely curated lineup that brings together a host of acclaimed Irish and international acts to soundtrack the festival. Adding to the already packed lineup which features Elaine Howley, Niamh Regan, Optimo [Espacio], Shane Johnson and more.

“One of the great thrills of the Love Is A Stranger series is having a platform to do a deep dive into the local music scenes in the new locations we find ourselves - and Cork, with its rich and storied history as a hub of music creation and expression - has provided incredibly rich pickings” adds Emmet. “We are so delighted to welcome a treasure trove of artists from Cork and further afield to add to and complete our lineup for Love Is A Stranger : Ballyvolane House 2025.”

The festival comes complete with a selection of local artisan food and drink providers, and all of the beauty and richness of the Cork countryside amidst the late summer haze.

Love Is A Stranger BV 25 offers limited Saturday Day Tickets & Saturday Overnight Camping Tickets. Very limited Friday Early Access & Welcome Event tickets are now also available - complete with a selection of spectacular boutique accommodation options unique to Ballyvolane House - a historic house packed full of character, and a destination in its own right.

