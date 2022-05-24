Adrian Dunbar, Conleth Hill, Siobhán McSweeney, and More Will Be Extras in STONES IN HIS POCKETS at the Lyric Theatre

A tour de force in comic showmanship, Marie Jones's legendary award-winning play will explode once again into the Lyric Theatre where it all began almost 25 years ago. But this time it's unlike you've ever seen it before as, with the help of technology - and a host of famous stars - Stones in his Pocketswill be brought to life in a new way.

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, original cast of Stones in His Pockets), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Tommy Tiernan (comedian / Derry Girls) and Tara Lynne O'Neill(EastEnders / Derry Girls) are amongst the stars of Northern Irish screen to become extras in this production which centres around a Hollywood blockbuster being filmed in Ireland.

Director Matthew McElhinney said:

"The idea was always to bring the movies to Stones. The premise for Stones in his Pockets this time round, is the idea that the extras become the stars, and the stars become the extras. With that in mind, our two actors who play the extras in the play, they're going to become the stars of their own movie at the end, and famous faces of Northern Ireland are going to become our on-screen extras".

Producer of Stones in his Pockets, Iwan Lewis, who is also Artistic Director of Barn Theatre added: "We filmed the stars of Northern Irish theatre, television and film. They are the stars, but today, they're going to be playing extras on the big screen".

Filmed cameo roles include famous Northern Ireland actors,

Adrian Dunbar (The Crying Game / Line of Duty)

Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones / Stones in His Pockets)

Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

Ian McElhinney (Game Of Thrones / Derry Girls)

Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls / The Holding)

Tara Lynne O'Neill (Eastenders / Derry Girls)

Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street / Hope Street)

Tommy Tiernan (comedian / Derry Girls)

See if you can spot your favourite Northern Irish star on the big screen when you come along to the show! Stones in his Pockets plays at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast from Tuesday 7th June - Sunday 3rd July 2022. Tickets available online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or in person from Lyric Theatre Box Office - Tel 028 90381081. Follow @LyricBelfast.