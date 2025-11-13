Ryan Silverman, Matt Amira and More to Star in GLORY RIDE Industry Readings

The cast will also feature Kingsley Leggs, Erin Ramirez, Neal Mayer and more.
The new musical, Glory Ride, which tells the true story of Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, who secretly saved hundreds of innocent lives during Mussolini’s Fascist reign in World War II, will have two NYC industry readings next week.
Produced by Delaware Theatre Company, industry presentations will take place on Thursday, November 20 at Theater 555 on 42nd Street (555 West 42nd Street). A select number of seats are also available to the general public on a complimentary basis at presentations on November 18-21. For information, please send a request to RSVP@showtown.nyc.
The cast for the reading will feature two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Ryan Silverman (Side Show, Passion), Matt Amira (Gatsby), Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act), Erin Ramirez (Six), Neal Mayer (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), Sean Luc Rogers (Clarkston), Rodney Ingram (Aladdin) and Sean Seamus Thompson (Sunset Boulevard). The cast also features Max Ehrlich, Anthony Festa, Isabella Kaplan, Michael Kelleher, Kayla Jenerson, and Jimmy Schumacher.
The production, featuring music and lyrics by Victoria Buchholz (Lockdown), and book by Victoria and Todd Buchholz, will be directed by Federico Bellone (West End: Dirty Dancing; International: The Phantom of the Opera), choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Tootsie, Holiday Inn), with music supervision by Greg Jarrett (Gigi, Fun Home). Scenic design at the Delaware Theatre Company production is provided by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt.
Glory Ride originally premiered in London, where it enjoyed a critically acclaimed sold-out limited engagement at the Charing Cross Theatre.
Based on the true story of legendary Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, Glory Ride takes audiences on a thrilling ride of defiance, sacrifice, and hope. During the darkest days of World War II, Bartali led a secret life, conspiring with the Cardinal of Florence to save hundreds of persecuted innocents from Mussolini's Fascists. Cycling thousands of miles, this unlikely team pulled off an incredible heist, creating the fastest resistance network the world never knew about...until now.
Glory Ride will have its US premiere from February 18-March 8, 2026 at Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water Street, in Wilmington, DE. General management for Glory Ride is by ShowTown Theatricals.
