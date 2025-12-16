Dan Point Appointed President of Local 802 American Federation of Musicians

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dan Point, who was previously Vice President of Recording and before that Chief of Staff, has been appointed by the executive board of Local 802 American Federation of Musicians to be the next President of the union.

As Vice President of Recording and before that Chief of Staff, Point successfully worked with 3 past presidents to help lead the union through a number of high profile negotiations and issues facing New York City musicians. This has included negotiations with the New York Philharmonic, Broadway League and more. It also included the union's pushback against the use of recorded music on Broadway.

Dan Point said in a statement: "I am deeply honored to be appointed president of Local 802 American Federation of Musicians. This role is both a privilege and a significant responsibility, and I am committed to advocating fiercely for the rights and needs of our working musicians in New York City. My commitment to members is simple: I will stand by you and fight for you – always.

The landscape of our industry is rapidly changing, and we face numerous challenges, from the lingering impact of the pandemic to the rise of artificial intelligence in music production. It is essential that we stand united to protect our artistry and ensure that live music remains vital and valued within our community. We must address the risks posed by AI and technology, safeguarding the authenticity and creativity that live musicians bring to our performances.

As we look ahead, we will continue our work to negotiate fair contracts and decent working conditions for all musicians, ensuring that every voice is heard and represented. We must strengthen our resolve to push back against practices that undervalue live performance, including opposition to the use of recorded music that undermines our livelihood.

I am committed to fostering a collaborative environment within Local 802, where we can share ideas and work together to create solutions that benefit all members, regardless of genre or experience. With your support, we will navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities for artists in New York City.

Thank you for your trust and confidence. Together, we will build a stronger future for our union and ensure that the voices of working musicians continue to resonate across our stages and beyond."





