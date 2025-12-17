ATG Entertainment Names Erik Newson SVP of Music, Comedy and Events Programming, North America

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ATG Entertainment has promoted Erik Newson to Senior Vice President, Music, Comedy, and Events Programming, North America expanding his remit across all ATGE’s markets in the U.S. and taking on a strategic, national-level approach to the company’s music and comedy programming.

Newson joined ATG Entertainment in 2023 and has been overseeing programming for the two iconic venues in New Orleans - Saenger Theatre and the Mahalia Jackson Theater. During his tenure, he strengthened ATG’s presence around Jazz Fest, expanding ATG’s visibility and artist relationships during one of the country’s most high-profile cultural moments.

With more than three decades of leadership across artist management, global touring, talent buying, event production, and agency representation, Newson has built a track record of developing profitable, culturally resonant careers. He has directed and executed worldwide tours for major artists across genres and has cultivated deep, longstanding relationships with top promoters, venues, and agencies including WME, CAA, UTA, Wasserman, ROAM, and others. Newson is widely recognized for his contributions to shaping today’s live entertainment landscape – most notably through his early leadership in elevating EDM from underground culture to the global mainstream through strategic festival and touring initiatives.

Lori Hotz, North American CEO of ATG Entertainment said, “We are delighted for Erik’s promotion. In his new position, he will represent ATG Entertainment in the music industry, elevate our brand nationally, foster relations with existing partners and develop new ones. He will lead our ever-growing MCE team, and continue to collaborate with our marketing, ticketing, and operations teams to bring standout artists and top acts to our venues across the U.S.”

ATG Entertainment is a live music and entertainment company hosting concerts and cultural events across 16 venues in the United States. ATG has presented performances by artists across genres, including Sabrina Carpenter, Bob Dylan, Diana Ross, Paul Simon, Jerry Seinfeld, Ed SHeeran, LCD Soundsystem, Robert Plant, and more. Focused on creating great live experiences for both artists and fans, ATG plays an important role in bringing live music, comedy, and events to communities across the country.





