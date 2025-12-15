Lincoln Center Appoints Donald Borror as Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Donald Borror to the newly created position of Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance. Borror joins Lincoln Center after a four-year tenure as Managing Director of Chelsea Factory and six years as Executive Director of Dorrance Dance. He began in this new role on December 2.

The Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance was created in March of this year following an unprecedented $50 million founding gift from Lynne and Richard Pasculano—the largest single programming donation in LCPA’s history. An ambitious initiative that expands contemporary dance across the Lincoln Center campus, the Collaborative paves the way for the most dynamic and innovative contemporary dance performances from across the globe to join the cultural crossroads of Lincoln Center, honoring the distinguished legacy of dance on campus and investing in the next generation of dance artists.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join Lincoln Center to help develop this extraordinary venture,” said Donald Borror, Director, Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance. “I am so inspired by the brilliant work of Shanta Thake and her team of visionary artists and administrators. As a young dancer and student on this campus at Juilliard decades ago, I never dreamed that someday I’d be in a position to shape such a phenomenal investment in contemporary dance—let alone with such dedicated colleagues and on the world’s best stages. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to continue championing the power of contemporary dance and to help ensure our field's bright and fearless future.”

Borror joins a robust team of producers, curators, artists-in-residence, and guest curators—all integral to furthering the organization’s programmatic vision and supporting innovative artistry that complements the work of the ten resident arts organizations with whom LCPA shares the Lincoln Center campus. Key members of the broader team include Jordana Leigh, Senior Vice President of Programming at LCPA; Meiyin Wang, Director of Contemporary Programs at LCPA; and Kyle Abraham, Guest Curator of the Pasculano Collaborative for Contemporary Dance through August 1, 2026.

Borror will work to expand contemporary dance’s presence at Lincoln Center, transforming the aspirations of the Pasculano Collaborative into enduring impact both for audiences and dance makers. Envisioned are two dance festivals annually, as well as a variety of resources and collaborations to support dancers, choreographers, and companies in New York City and beyond.

Borror holds far-reaching experiences and networks within the dance community, wearing many hats across the field and with a wide variety of companies. A respected administrative and artistic leader, Borror is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a long-time Upper West Side resident.

Additional details, including summer 2026 programming and performance dates, will be announced in the coming months.

About Donald Borror

Donald Borror most recently held the position of Interim Executive Director of BODYTRAFFIC, works with Buglisi Dance Theater as Producing Consultant for the Table of Silence Project 9/11, serves on the GALLIM Associate Board of Directors, and is co-chair of MOVE|NYC Board of Directors.

As Managing Director of Chelsea Factory in New York City, which was founded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Borror helped build the entire administrative, facilities, production, and programming infrastructure to launch a pop-up venue providing post-pandemic relief for artists. In the following four years, he directed and oversaw business strategy for a $6.5M annual budget and executive-produced over 100 performances serving over 5,000 artists and 50,000 audience members. Previously, he served as Executive Director of Dorrance Dance, where he produced dozens of new commissions, managed an international tour route of large-scale performance engagements, and oversaw unprecedented budget growth and fundraising stability.

Prior to this, he worked with Dunch Arts consulting firm, where he executed strategic fundraising projects with The Apollo Theater, American Composers Orchestra, and Mark Morris Dance Group, among others. Earlier in his career, Borror was a company dancer for Ballet Hispánico, a producer for Lincoln Center Education, and chair of the Dance/NYC Junior Committee.

He holds a B.F.A. in dance from The Juilliard School, receiving the Martha Hill Prize for Artistic Achievement and Leadership, and a M.A. in Arts Administration from Teachers College, Columbia University. Borror has guest lectured on arts management at both of his alma maters, the Arts and Business Council of New York, Fast Company Innovation Festival, and the University of Southern California, among others. He has also served on grant panels for Dance/NYC, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. An avid skier and weightlifter, he lives in Manhattan with his fiancé George.





