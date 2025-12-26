Eleanna Finokalioti to Star in WHAT'S GOING ON TONIGHT? Industry Reading

Eleanna Finokalioti is featured in the live industry reading of What's Going On Tonight?, a new Broadway musical comedy based on a true story and adapted from the book by Caitlyn Krone, Cydney Krone, and Steven Krone.

Produced by Krone Films and Steven Krone, a prominent Hollywood film and television producer who previously served as President of Village Roadshow Pictures, overseeing major Studio Productions including The Matrix, Ocean's Eleven, Mystic River, and Training Day, the musical marks the theatrical expansion of the original work for the stage. Currently in the final stages of book development, the invitation-only reading will take place on December 29 at Pearl Studios in New York City.

The cast includes Brett Boles, Mary Sheridan, Grace Nakazawa Santos, Larry Epstein, William Kozy, Jonathan Dunchie, Mark Tunstall, and Eleanna Finokalioti.