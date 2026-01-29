LAS HIJAS DE LA SANTA MUERTE AEA Industry Reading Cast Announced

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A 29-hour AEA industry reading of LAS HIJAS DE LA SANTA MUERTE will take place on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Ripley-Grier Studios, located at 520 Eighth Avenue, Studio 10D, in Manhattan. The reading will be presented under an Actors’ Equity Association 29-hour agreement and will be open to industry members by RSVP only.

LAS HIJAS DE LA SANTA MUERTE is set against the real-world devotion to Santa Muerte, a folk saint venerated by millions across Mexico, the United States, and Central America. The play places this ultra-inclusive belief system—often embraced by communities marginalized by Church and state—into conflict with institutional authority. The story follows Father Rodrigo, a young cleric sent by the Vatican to investigate the devotion, whose mission unravels after he meets Niña, a transgender worker whose faith in Santa Muerte shapes her daily life. The play blends elements of thriller, satire, and allegory while drawing on field research, border history, and cinematic influences.

The cast of the reading will include Anthony Capuano as Peppino and Second Migrant, Alexa Saint Von as Niña, Blanca Del Loco as Pinta, First Migrant, John, Driver, Compadre 2, and Crew/Party, Danny Bolero as Flaco, David Edwards as Father Phil White, Iury Hepp as Father Rodrigo, Caco as Santa Maria, Rubén, Compadre 1, and Crew/Party, Kathleen Mary Carthy as Sister Clara, and Leo Delgado as Carlos and Lucio. Several roles will be doubled.

Capuano has appeared Off-Broadway in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. Saint Von is a New York-based actor and model whose screen credits include Fatal Attraction and Look Both Ways. Del Loco has appeared in Daredevil: Born Again and Jesus Christ Superstar. Bolero’s Broadway credits include Plaza Suite and In the Heights. Edwards has performed on Broadway and national tours, including The Producers and By Jeeves. Hepp is an actor and filmmaker whose screen work includes Dream Cleaners. Caco has appeared in Kinky Boots and Alien Love Child. Carthy is an AEA and SAG-AFTRA performer whose screen credits include She Said and FBI. Delgado has appeared in productions including Time Is On Our Side and La Vida Es Sueño.

Attendance is limited to industry members, and advance RSVP is required via email to annie@lobstersinternational.com.






