Applications Open for BTU's 5th Year of Broadway Marketing & Press Internship Program

Black Theatre United is launching the fifth year of its Broadway Marketing & Press Internship Program, an initiative designed to create meaningful career pathways for emerging talent in theatrical marketing, advertising, and press.

During the competitive program, BTU Rise interns are placed at leading entertainment marketing and press agencies in New York City, including Serino Coyne, AKA, and Situation. Interns are employed directly by their host companies and work full-time (40 hours per week, Monday–Friday), gaining hands-on experience across departments such as strategy, research, content development, and campaign planning. In addition, SpotCo will host one returning BTU Rise alum through a separate, alumni-only fellowship track, further extending the program’s professional pipeline.

Beyond their day-to-day agency work, interns participate in weekly field trips and Lunch & Learns designed to broaden their industry exposure. Past and current educational partners include Polk & Co., iHeartMedia, The New York Times, and Google, among others.

Through immersive professional experience, fully supported housing access, and curated industry engagement, the Broadway Marketing & Press Internship Program continues to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for theatre marketing and press professionals.

All undergraduate students, regardless of race or ethnicity, are welcome to apply for placement in this program. Interns will be hired as full-time employees of one of the companies and as such will be paid $17/hour. Housing is also provided for each intern at St. John’s University’s beautiful Queens campus in apartment style living. Apartments are a 5-minute walk to train stations and a 40 min train/25 min car ride to the heart of Times Square. Each intern will receive an unlimited Metrocard for the summer that can be used for both the MTA bus and MTA subway system. To add to the richness of the summer experience, interns may be invited to theatre industry events on a voluntary basis and receive complimentary tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, and other events.

The eight-week summer program will run from June 15 through August 7, 2026. Applications for the 2026 cohort close on March 20.

To apply, please visit: https://www.blacktheatreunited.com/btu-rise-internship.





