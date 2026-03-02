Industry Pro Newsletter: SAG Winners, Artios Honors & Major Institutional Shifts

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This week’s headlines span Hollywood honors, cultural policy shifts, and major institutional developments on both sides of the Atlantic. From SAG Award winners including Jessie Buckley to casting victories at the Artios Awards, recognition is front and center. At the same time, leadership and funding decisions are shaping the landscape at institutions like the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Young Vic, and Shakespeare's Globe. Add in Laura Linney’s call to support community theater and a first look at Mary Poppins in Japan, and it’s a week defined by both celebration and change across the performing arts.

Industry Trends

Exclusive: Laura Linney Wants You To Do Community Theater

Laura Linney is urging audiences to get involved in local theater, whether by auditioning, volunteering, or buying a ticket. She reflects on her early experiences in regional and community productions and credits those spaces with shaping her as an artist. Linney highlights the accessibility and creative freedom found outside major commercial venues. She describes community theater as a vital training ground and a meaningful way for people to connect through live performance.

Jessie Buckley and More Take Home SAG Actor Awards – Full List

Jessie Buckley was among the performers honored at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony recognized achievements in film and television, with winners selected by SAG-AFTRA members. Acting awards were presented in lead and supporting categories, along with ensemble honors. The article provides the complete list of winners from the evening.

Broadway/New York

New York Times: Mamdani’s Culture Czar: Diya Vij

The New York Times profiles Diya Vij, a senior adviser on arts and culture in Zohran Mamdani’s orbit. Vij is overseeing cultural policy strategy, including funding priorities and partnerships with arts institutions. The piece traces her professional background and outlines her goals for expanding access to cultural programming. It also details her role coordinating with city agencies and nonprofit leaders.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and More Win 41st Artios Awards

Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club were among the productions recognized at the 41st Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society. The awards honor excellence in casting across theater, film, and television. Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions were represented among the winners. The article includes a full list of honorees and their respective categories.

Regional

Kennedy Center Honors to Be Renamed Trump Kennedy Center Honors for 2026 Ceremony

The annual honors ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center Honors for its 2026 edition. The event will continue to recognize artists for lifetime achievement in the performing arts. The announcement confirms the title change for that year’s ceremony. Additional details about honorees and programming have not yet been released.

San Francisco Ballet Cancels Kennedy Center Performances

The San Francisco Ballet has canceled its scheduled performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The company had been slated to appear in Washington, D.C., as part of an upcoming engagement. The article details the affected dates and includes statements regarding the decision. No replacement performances have been announced.

International

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for MARY POPPINS 2026 Japan Revival

Rehearsal footage has been released for the 2026 Japan revival of Mary Poppins. The video captures cast members working through choreography and musical numbers ahead of the production’s opening. Members of the creative team are seen shaping staging and movement. The revival marks the return of the Disney and Cameron Mackintosh adaptation to Japanese audiences.

The Guardian: Shakespeare’s Globe Launches Environmental Playwright Prize

Shakespeare's Globe has introduced a new playwrighting prize focused on environmental themes. Writers are invited to submit work addressing climate change and sustainability. The selected play will receive development support, with plans for presentation at the Globe. Submission guidelines and eligibility details have been announced.

Arts Professional: Young Vic Cuts Roles After Years of Deficits

The Young Vic is reducing staff positions following several years of financial deficits. The cuts affect multiple departments as leadership works to stabilize the organization’s finances. Rising operational costs and funding pressures are cited as contributing factors. The theater has outlined cost-control measures while continuing its artistic programming.

