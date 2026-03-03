Musical Theatre Factory Opens Applications For Upcoming Season

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MTF (Musical Theatre Factory) is currently accepting applications for its upcoming season, inviting bold musical storytellers to join a development ecosystem.

MTF's MTF's new programming model offers multiple pathways for artists a different stages of process to participate in the upcoming season. Offerings include in-depth development labs, dramaturgical consulting, collaborative co-production opportunities, & more. Rooted in care, rigor, and curiosity, MTF's programs prioritize sustainable artistry by providing meaningful feedback, community connection, and strategic support.

"We believe artists are essential across every sector of society," said Brisa Areli Muñoz, Director of Artistic Innovation and Emergent Magic at MTF. "Our season is built to resource artists holistically while expanding where their work can live and who it can reach."

Through its programs, MTF supports new musicals in progress while cultivating cross-sector partnerships and community engagement. Artists receive structured developmental space, opportunities for live audience feedback, and access to a constellation of collaborators who help shape each project's next steps.

Applications are open to individual writers and creative teams working on new musical projects at various stages of development. MTF encourages submissions from artists of all backgrounds and identities and is committed to building an inclusive, accessible creative environment. Successful applicants will be demonstrating a nuanced engagement with equity and liberation, actively centers personal, collective, or cultural healing, and boldly imagines new futures that expand what feels possible in musical theater and beyond.

The application deadline is March 13th, 2026

For full details on our programs and to apply, visit: www.mtf.nyc





