Industry Pro Newsletter: How the Washington National Opera is Moving Forward Following Kennedy Center Split

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Good morning from a very snowy New York City! Under a blizzard warning, Broadway canceled their evening shows Sunday with matinees wrapping up with enough time for everyone to make it home before the snow really started coming down. This week we share a few exclusives with you - first Situation unveiled a new leadership survey on the future of live events, and we sat down with the Washington National Opera to learn how they are moving forward after splitting with the Kennedy Center. We’ve also got Tony Awards eligibility updates and a look at funding concerns both in the US and the UK.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Quantum Theatre

Quantum Theatre seeks a visionary and dynamic Artistic Director to succeed Founding Artistic Director Karla Boos upon her retirement at the end of 2026. Quantum creates bold, thought-provoking theater in Pittsburgh, often in non-traditional spaces where the environment is integral to the storytelling. The next Artistic Director will bring a clear artistic vision for advancing Quantum’s legacy and the experience to direct and/or produce ambitious experimental work, build creative teams, and serve as a compelling public spokesperson. They should be enthusiastic about making Pittsburgh and Quantum their primary professional home.

Industry Trends

Exclusive: Situation Unveils New Leadership Survey on the Future of Live Events in 2026

Situation Interactive released results from The Future of Live Events in 2026, a leadership sentiment survey of ticketed live entertainment professionals from North America, Europe, and globally. The survey revealed notable “perspective gaps” between C-suite executives and operational teams on issues like ticket pricing, AI use, and growth priorities. Executives focus on scaling and systems, while non-executives emphasize fan experience and cultural infrastructure. AI was seen differently, as a marketing tool by some and operational transformation by others. Despite concerns about affordability and automation, adaptability and resilience were strong themes among respondents.

Broadway/New York

Tony Awards Committee Meets For Second Time To Determine Eligibility For 25–26 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee held its second eligibility meeting for the 2025–26 Broadway season. The panel confirmed eligibility for several productions and artists ahead of the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Oedipus, Marjorie Prime, and Bug are eligible in Best Revival of a Play categories with respective authors recognized. Chess received rulings for Best Book, Scenic Design, and Orchestrations, while Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) saw Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty eligible for leading musical performance categories. The ceremony is set for June 7, 2026, with nominations on May 5.

Regional

Exclusive: Washington National Opera Forges Ahead Following Kennedy Center Split

Washington National Opera (WNO) is advancing its 2026 season after splitting from the John F. Kennedy Center. WNO’s leadership reports strong support from audiences and donors, including more than 1,200 online donations. The company is rebuilding administrative systems while preparing a season featuring Treemonisha with new orchestrations and The Crucible. Artistic leadership affirmed a broad programming vision that includes classic operas, new works, and American musical theatre. WNO’s work this year is tied to themes resonant with the U.S. semiquincentennial.

WHYY: Philadelphia culture leaders ‘gravely concerned’ about changes to Pennsylvania’s arts funding

Pennsylvania is restructuring its arts funding, transitioning the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts into Pennsylvania Creative Industries with new strategic grant guidelines focusing on creative entrepreneurship and economic development. The state will distribute $9.59 million in grants, but many smaller organizations risk losing eligibility under tightened criteria requiring a minimum $100,000 budget. The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance warns grassroots arts groups could be excluded, weakening support for community-based arts programming. Critics also cite a lack of transparency and consultation with local arts leaders in developing the new funding framework.

International

The Guardian: Cutting the creative state: funding changes threaten the cultural future of Melbourne, arts workers warn

In Victoria, Australia, significant cuts to Creative Victoria’s arts funding have alarmed the arts community. Longstanding organisations including Writers Victoria and Australian Print Workshop lost substantial financial support, jeopardizing operations after decades in service. The total Creative Enterprises funding pool declined from $81.2 million in 2022 to $59.4 million in 2026 amid budget strains and procedural criticism. Critics cite opaque decision-making, morale declines, and restructures at major institutions, raising concerns about Melbourne’s cultural future and sector stability.

Missed our last few newsletters?

February 16, 2026 - Broadway Cares Distributes $3.2 Million, Lortel Awards Dates Announced

From Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS distributing $3.2 million to food programs nationwide to financial updates and future plans at 54 Below, the theater community continues to navigate challenges while supporting artists and audiences alike. We also look ahead to key dates for the Lucille Lortel Awards, explore a Stage Mag spotlight on THE SOUND INSIDE at Capital Stage, and share a moving PBS feature on Ukrainian theater uplifting children during wartime.

February 9, 2026 - Equity vs. Spotlight, Washington Post Layoffs, and Broadway Bares News

This week’s newsletter brings together stories of accountability, advocacy, and adaptation across the theatre world. We cover artists and organizations responding to public scrutiny, including Lauren Gunderson’s statement following her appearance in the Epstein files and the Washington Post’s elimination of its chief theater critic role. Elsewhere, new initiatives and events push forward, from Broadway Bares gearing up for its next benefit and Katharine Quinn launching a Broadway-focused marketing agency to Broadway showtunes finding new life on the ice. The issue also examines ongoing debates over access, transparency, and infrastructure, from Equity’s dispute with Spotlight in the UK to closed-door discussions about Portland’s Keller Auditorium.

February 2, 2026 - More Staff Shake Ups at the Kennedy Center, New York’s Awards Season Takes Shape

We open this week with Colleen Dilenschneider’s look at the rise of localism and what it means for cultural organizations navigating tighter schedules and higher barriers to participation. On the awards front, key dates are set for the Tonys, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, alongside a call for nominations for BroadwayWorld’s Stage Recording Awards. Elsewhere, we cover shifts in Broadway opening-night traditions, major benefit events, regional programming pauses, leadership changes, and a significant format change for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.





