Concord Theatricals Reveals New Executive Hires and Promotions

Concord Theatricals has announced multiple executive hires and promotions. Promotions include David Geer to Senior Vice President, Publications and Retail; Casey McLain to Senior Vice President, Systems and Operations; and Buddy Thomas to Senior Vice President, International Licensing. New hires include Rosey Strub, Vice President, Artistic Strategy and Nicole Azizi, Vice President, Accounting and Controller.

“We’re very fortunate to have an extraordinarily dedicated team of theatre people, many of whom have been working in licensing for over a decade and some of us much longer,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “We are grateful to draw on their experience, acumen, and collaboration to best serve our clients and customers.”

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Tams-Witmark, Samuel French, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, plus over one hundred new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, James Graham, Katori Hall, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Marlow & Moss, Arthur Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder, Tennessee Williams, August Wilson and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. As a producer and record label, the company has won three Tony Awards and two GRAMMY Awards in the past six years.





