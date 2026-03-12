McCallum Theatre Appoints Michelle Yeager as Vice President of Finance

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The McCallum Theatre has appointed Michelle Yeager as Vice President of Finance for the renowned performing arts center. Her appointment becomes effective March 30, 2026.

In this role, Yeager will oversee the Theatre’s financial operations, strategic financial planning, and fiscal management, helping to ensure the continued strength and sustainability of one of the Coachella Valley’s leading cultural institutions.

Garry Kief, Chairman of the Board of the McCallum said, “With her extensive background in theatre and accreditation as a CPA, Michelle sets a new bar for financial executive experience and qualifications at the McCallum.”

Yeager brings extensive experience in financial management and organizational leadership. As Vice President of Finance, she will work closely with the executive team and Board of Trustees to guide the Theatre’s financial strategy and support its mission of presenting world-class performing arts and education programs.

Michelle Yeager

is a distinguished financial executive with over three decades of leadership experience. As she joins the McCallum Theatre, she brings a wealth of expertise in managing the complex fiscal operations of high-profile cultural institutions. Prior to her move, Michelle served as the Director of Finance for The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, one of the country’s most prestigious regional theatres. Her extensive background also includes 12 years as the Director of Finance for the San Diego Sports Arena (Pechanga Arena), where she oversaw financial strategy for the region’s premiere entertainment hub. Her career highlights further include leadership roles at Scripps Health and the San Diego Symphony, alongside nearly a decade in public accounting. As a dedicated educator, Michelle served as Adjunct Faculty at the University of Phoenix for over a decade. She holds both a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Science from San Diego State University. She is thrilled to be bring her passion for the arts and rigorous financial stewardship to the McCallum and the Coachella Valley.





